Dixie D’Amelio announces big changes to YouTube show, with guests Hailey Bieber & Dave Portnoy - Dexerto

TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio has announced big upcoming changes to her YouTube talk show, ‘The Dixie D’Amelio Show,’ adding that guests will include people like Hailey Bieber and Dave Portnoy.

Dixie D’Amelio is one of TikTok’s most popular stars, and she boasts a huge following of over 50 million people on the app. But she hasn’t just stuck to TikTok.

The 19-year-old has also made waves with her flourishing music career, and has built up a following on YouTube, where she’s worked on her talk show ‘The Dixie D’Amelio Show.’

So far, the show has had a relatively simple set, featuring two red chairs in the D’Amelio family home. Guests have featured some of TikToks biggest stars, like Addison Rae, Lil Huddy, Noah Beck, and of course Dixie’s sister Charli.

But on an episode of the D’Amelio sisters’ podcast, 2 Chix, Dixie revealed that huge changes are coming to the show, having already filmed a chunk of episodes on the new set.

“So last week I recorded six episodes of my show that I have on YouTube, the Dixie D’Amelio Show, the show I created myself, and I’m still only working on it with myself and my team,” the social media star explained. “But I’m super excited because it is insane. We have a crazy set, we are doing segments. It is a lot more fun and a lot more professional.”

Dixie revealed that “some of the first guests are me, Charli, Noah, 24kGoldn, Dave Portnoy, and Hailey Bieber,” saying that the process of filming the new episodes was, “so fun.” She added that: “I’ve honestly never had more fun working. Just because I was able to really connect with these people, and have a normal conversation.”

Topic starts at 3:53

The TikToker even told listeners that a special guest who will appear on Noah’s episode would be the chef who served Dixie snails back in November 2020, with Dixie reactions to the food causing uproar among some viewers.

Dixie explained that she doesn’t know when, or in exactly what order the episodes are going to come out, but fans are no doubt looking forward to see the influencer flourish in a new setup.