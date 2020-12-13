 Dixie D'Amelio & Noah Beck take lie detector test with hilarious results - Dexerto
Dixie D’Amelio & Noah Beck take lie detector test with hilarious results

Published: 13/Dec/2020 20:57

by Charlotte Colombo
Youtube: Dixie D'Amelio

Dixie D'Amelio Noah Beck

In the latest episode of her YouTube series, ‘The Early Late Show With Dixie D’Amelio’, the internet personality announced that she would be joined by boyfriend Noah Beck for a professional lie detector test. While some answers were expected, others were a lot more surprising!

Making good on her promise to make the video after reaching two million views on her first interview with Beck, D’Amelio admits: “I didn’t want to do this, but a promise is a promise – so here we go!”

Dixie was first up on the hotseat, with Beck questioning her while she was hooked up to a polygraph ran by expert John.

While the questions started off innocently enough, as she confirmed to boyfriend Beck that she loved him, she did admit that she couldn’t see herself marrying him when he asked. However, if you’re still hoping for wedding bells, not all hope is lost, as it was confirmed by John that her answer was a “lie”.

Adding to the awkwardness, Beck then grilled D’Amelio on why she never posted about him on social media, asking her if she was “embarrassed” of him. While she said she wasn’t, Noah suggested that she was lying. Luckily, the polygraph confirmed otherwise.

He also asked Dixie if she ever thought about breaking up with him, to which she said “no”. To the shock of Beck and seemingly Dixie herself, that appeared to be a lie, suggesting that she has thought about ending things with her latest beau.

Admitting to the lie, D’Amelio admitted that there was “one time” where she considered it, but asserted to an uncomfortable Beck that she had spoken to him about it before.

“You told me, then ghosted me for a couple days!” Beck interjected.

Instagram: Noah Beck
The lie detector led to some interesting revelations about Noah and Dixie’s relationship.

Luckily, while Beck was going through the questioning, it was confirmed by the polygraph that he was telling the truth when Dixie asked him if he loved her. The test also confirmed that if it came down to it, Beck would fight someone for Dixie. Awww!

With both agreeing that Dixie wears the pants in the relationship, it was perhaps unsurprising that Noah was caught in a lie when he said he wasn’t intimidated by the TikTok starlet.

The most awkward moment came, however, when the polygraph suggested that Beck was lying about not being attracted to YouTuber and D’Amelio family friend James Charles.

As Dixie erupted in laughter, a defeated Beck asked Jonathan: “Why do you keep doing this to me?”

Well, if this video has taught us anything, it is to steer clear from polygraphs!

Perez Hilton appeals to Charli D’Amelio amid “unwarranted” TikTok ban

Published: 13/Dec/2020 18:38

by Charlotte Colombo
Twitter: Perez Hilton

TikTok

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton has revealed that he has been banned from TikTok. In a nine-part video series posted to his second TikTok account, Hilton has called upon internet royalty Charli D’Amelio for help in getting his account reinstated.

Tabloid journalist Perez Hilton has been covering the escapades of celebrities on his self-titled blog site since 2004. While his site is still live – and, according to the ‘About’ section of the blog, amassing over 300 million views a month – Hilton has moved his reporting to social media platforms in recent years.

Most notably, he has built a presence on TikTok, with his account amassing 1.6 million followers and 71.2 cumulative likes on his content.Yet, in a series of videos posted to his back-up account on 12 December, Hilton revealed that his main has now been permanently banned.

In the videos, he describes himself as being “devastated” by his main account’s “completely unwarranted” ban.

“[The ban] feels like a targeted attack against me to get me off of the the app,” Hilton said.

Hilton alleges that he was emailed by his TikTok representative on Friday night informing him that he had violated “multiple community guidelines”  through posting nudity and bullying other members of the app.

The blogger vehemently denied posting nudity on his account, noting that while he has had issues with videos involving his risque book cover being removed in the past, they would often be restored upon appeal.

On the bullying accusations, Hilton said: “Do I like everyone on the app? No. But do I bully them? Absolutely not.”

Instagram: Perez Hilton
The tabloid blogger has hit back at the ban, calling it “unwarranted”.

Although the blogger has been critical of TikTokers in the past – most notably Charli D’Amelio when he called her videos “inappropriate” last March – he asserts that any content he posted was “newsworthy” and did not warrant a ban by TikTok.

The following day, on 13 December, Hilton posted a video update to fans across other social media platforms, claiming that his back-up TikTok account has now also been banned along with his original account.

In an unusual turn of events, Perez revealed in the video that he was now appealing to none other than Charli D’Amelio to get his account restored.

In the video titled ‘Dear Charli D’Amelio’, Hilton claims that he has messaged D’Amelio on Instagram to ask her to help him in getting his account reinstated.

However, fans were not impressed with the blogger’s reaction to being banned, with several of them saying that there are bigger issues in the world to worry about. One Twitter user said: No. Your world is not crumbling because of TikTok! I have to move with no money and nowhere to go! THAT is someone’s world crumbling! [sic].

This led to Hilton uploading a further video apologizing for any offence caused, explaining that he is currently “unwell” and is seeking therapy. “I know that in the grand scheme of things I’m so blessed,” Perez said. “I just think that this ban is so unwarranted and TikTok makes me so happy.”

Charli D’Amelio is yet to publicly respond to Hilton’s appeals. At the time of writing, both his TikTok accounts remain banned.