 Dixie D'Amelio slams critics who claim Noah Beck "deserves better" - Dexerto
Dixie D’Amelio slams critics who claim Noah Beck “deserves better”

Published: 15/Dec/2020 18:05

by Alice Hearing
Instagram: Dixie D'Amelio

Dixie D'Amelio Noah Beck TikTok

Dixie D’Amelio has hit back at fans for “assuming” things about her relationship with Noah Beck after the pair took a lie detector test in the latest episode of her YouTube series, ‘The Early Late Show With Dixie D’Amelio.’ 

Ever since they confirmed their relationship back in July, Noah and Dixie rival Bryce Hall and Addison as TikTok’s sweethearts. From the drama surrounding Griffin’s alleged cheating scandal to rumors flying when they kissed in the “Be Happy” music video, they’ve stolen the hearts of millions of fans.

But in the aftermath of the lie detector video, some were unhappy about her seemingly “awkward” displays of affection towards him, with several commenting that Noah “deserves better”, especially when he’s known for ‘simping’ over Dixie across social media.

The conversation even spread to TikTok with one person commenting underneath one of Noah’s videos about Dixie: “Bro makes 100 videos about her, but she doesn’t even make two of him.”

Dixie D'Amelio Noah Beck couple TikTok
Instagram: Noah Beck
The lie detector led to criticism from fans in the comments

Noah responded, “What matters is how we are offline/in private and we are the only ones who truly know how much we love each other.”

One tweet criticizing Dixie read, “I feel so bad for Noah to be honest, Dixie honestly treats him like s**t. He’s so in love with her, but I feel like she doesn’t return the love.”


Dixie wasn’t having any of it, responding with an explanation that not all of their relationship exists online: “I love Noah with my whole heart, after being publicly heartbroken before I struggle with displaying love online from the fear of it happening again,” before sarcastically adding, “But I’m glad you know our whole relationship from a YouTube video!”

One person responded in support saying they have a feeling the couple will get married one day, to which Dixie responded, “me too.”

Since tweeting out about the backlash, even her ex-boyfriend Griffin Johnson defended her after the two set aside their differences. He said, “Dixie and Noah are great and you all should be happy for them too.”

Despite speculation from fans and followers, it certainly seems like Noah has zero doubt about how in love they both are and it doesn’t look like they’ll be breaking up any time soon.

YouTuber Danny Duncan tears up gifting random woman car for Christmas

Published: 15/Dec/2020 17:24

by Michael Gwilliam
Danny Duncan poses with police and a woman with a new car
YouTube/Danny Duncan

Famous Youtube star Danny Duncan surprised many people in time for Christmas by gifting them $2,500, but broke down in tears after giving a woman a new car.

In his newest video, Duncan teamed up with the Charlotte County Sheriffs Office to pull over certain cars, but not with the intention of giving them tickets.

The generous YouTuber began his journey by pulling over a woman in a van who he had heard was having a rough year in 2020. (Segment starts at 11:42)

“We wanted to make your Christmas a little bit brighter,” the officer said before letting Danny take over.

Danny Duncan gives a stranger money
YouTube/Danny Duncan
Danny gave complete strangers $2,500.

“We’d like to give you guys $2,500,” he explained and handed the woman a cheque, which caused the stranger to tear up because her sister was having trouble in the hospital.

The kind-natured surprises kept coming with several other strangers thanking Danny for his Christmas cheer. Finally, however, one woman’s reaction to the YouTuber’s kindness even had Duncan crying.

“We heard you were down on your luck here and you’re raising your grandkids,” a cop explained to an older woman. “We think that’s a great thing and we wanted to bring a little sunshine to your Christmas.”

Following this, a brand new car rolled in with a giant bow on its hood. “What is this all about?” she gasped as Duncan gave her a hug. “I don’t know what to say.”

As the two embraced, things got emotional with the 28-year-old visibly crying.

“There are no words. Let me tell you, there are no words,” she said after hopping into the front seat with Duncan kicking in the back seat. “I’ve never had a new car before. The last one I got was from the junkyard.”

Danny Duncan hugged by woman
YouTube/Danny Duncan
Danny was overwhelmed by the woman’s joy.

Given the fact that the Florida-based entertainer has the exact same car, it’s clear that the woman was getting a premium vehicle.

While not everyone gets to experience the holidays as they would like, especially in 2020 with everything that has gone on, it’s nice to see Duncan giving a little bit of Christmas joy to complete strangers on the street.