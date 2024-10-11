Adin Ross gets roasted by fans after Drake calls him a “good human being”

Kick streamer Adin Ross hasn’t revealed his birthday celebrations, but that hasn’t stopped his celebrity friends from wishing him well on his special day.

Born on October 11, 2000, Adin Ross has officially turned 24 years old. To celebrate his birthday, ‘Child’s Play’ rapper, Drake, sent the streamer a heartfelt message.

“BIG ADIN DAY TOO the most unlikely duo. More life. You are a good human being and solid. What you do for the people around you, I admire. Love broski” Drake posted to his Instagram story.

Netizens, though, quickly fired their insults after seeing the rapper’s post for Ross.

“If DRAKE calls you a good human being then you’re probably not a good human being,” wrote one on X/Twitter.

“Can’t believe Drake would lie like that,” said another.

Ross and Drake previously collaborated during a Kick stream on October 6. During this, the rapper urged Ross to play KSI’s new song, ‘Thick Of It,’ adding that it was a “banger.”

However, in September, Ross’ friendship with Drake sparked controversy for the streamer because he supported the rapper through his feud with Kendrick Lamar.

After Ross said he was “loyal to Drake” during a livestream, fans of Lamar alleged that Ross was “banned” from Los Angeles. The streamer set the record straight, though, sarcastically saying he “wished somebody would.”

“I wish somebody would. Swear to God, I’m gonna go to L.A. Nobody’s gonna do sh*t to me. I promise you, bro,” he said.

Though it’s unknown exactly what connected Ross and Drake in the first place, the streamer revealed the first DM the rapper sent him in June 2023. “Lol, you know we twins!” the ‘Certified Lover Boy’ exclaimed on Instagram. Ross even pays homage to the rapper in his profile picture for Kick with a photo of his side profile and a blue sky background.