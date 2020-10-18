Dixie D'Amelio claims she "doesn't care" about Griffin Johnson drama - Dexerto

Dixie D’Amelio has been caught up in a long and bitter feud with Griffin Johnson in recent months. But in a recent video that went viral on Instagram, she said she “doesn’t care” and looked more interested in enjoying her night.

Dixie D’Amelio and Griffin Johnson were the sweethearts of the TikTok world once upon a time. But what started with break-up rumors and accusations of him cheating on her quickly became something more when she confirmed them herself.

Since then, we’ve seen a whole cavalcade of events unfold. Griffin Johnson made what many believed to be a “fake” apology, and from there, it went on to escalate into a full-blown feud.

Dixie D’Amelio even went as far as taking a swipe at his self-confessed foot fetish by posting pictures of her feet.

That was the straw that broke the camels back, apparently. Because not long after, Griffin Johnson released a diss track aimed at her and Noah Beck after the two of them shared a kiss in a music video.

It didn’t take him long to realize that was a mistake, and he’s since removed it from all the streaming platforms. The drama has more or less faded since then.

However, it’s still left a bitter taste in their mouths. Well, it has for Griffin Johnson at least. Last week, he made a tongue-in-cheek post that seemed to call her a “dog.”

But whenever there’s a drama between two people, someone has to be the bigger person. In this case, Dixie D’Amelio has stepped up to the plate after refusing to add more fuel to the fire.

In a post that went viral on Instagram, a photographer asked Dixie D’Amelio whether she had a chance to “chat it out” with Griffin Johnson.

“No,” she said, emphatically. Even though she was wearing a face mask, you could tell the question wasn’t something she was comfortable with. But that didn’t stop the people recording her from pushing the matter a little further.

“Did you say hi to him?” asked another person standing nearby.

“No,” she said, averting her eyes elsewhere. “I did not have a chance to.” By that point, it was pretty clear that it was still a sensitive topic, and it’s not something she was willing to talk about at that very moment.

Still, they wanted to give it one last crack. “Do you want to, though, right?”

“I don’t care,” she said, rolling her eyes as she started walking away. “I’m just trying to…”

From that point onwards, they reeled her back in for a quick pose and a couple of photos, which she was more than happy to do.

It wasn’t the right time or place for those kinds of questions. Still, Dixie D’Amelio handled it like a champ, even though it came across as a sensitive topic. It looks like she’s moved on and is one step closer to burying the hatchet.