Dixie D'Amelio claims she "doesn't care" about Griffin Johnson drama - Dexerto

Dixie D’Amelio claims she “doesn’t care” about Griffin Johnson drama

Published: 18/Oct/2020 7:13 Updated: 18/Oct/2020 7:28

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Dixie and Griffin
Instagram: Griffin Johnson

Dixie D’Amelio has been caught up in a long and bitter feud with Griffin Johnson in recent months. But in a recent video that went viral on Instagram, she said she “doesn’t care” and looked more interested in enjoying her night.

Dixie D’Amelio and Griffin Johnson were the sweethearts of the TikTok world once upon a time. But what started with break-up rumors and accusations of him cheating on her quickly became something more when she confirmed them herself.

Since then, we’ve seen a whole cavalcade of events unfold. Griffin Johnson made what many believed to be a “fake” apology, and from there, it went on to escalate into a full-blown feud.

Dixie D'Amelio and Griffin Johnson
Instagram: dixiedamelio
Dixie D’Amelio and Griffin Johnson were once a power couple in TikTok, but their split has been less than amicable.

Dixie D’Amelio even went as far as taking a swipe at his self-confessed foot fetish by posting pictures of her feet

That was the straw that broke the camels back, apparently. Because not long after, Griffin Johnson released a diss track aimed at her and Noah Beck after the two of them shared a kiss in a music video.

It didn’t take him long to realize that was a mistake, and he’s since removed it from all the streaming platforms. The drama has more or less faded since then.

However, it’s still left a bitter taste in their mouths. Well, it has for Griffin Johnson at least. Last week, he made a tongue-in-cheek post that seemed to call her a “dog.”

But whenever there’s a drama between two people, someone has to be the bigger person. In this case, Dixie D’Amelio has stepped up to the plate after refusing to add more fuel to the fire.

In a post that went viral on Instagram, a photographer asked Dixie D’Amelio whether she had a chance to “chat it out” with Griffin Johnson.

“No,” she said, emphatically. Even though she was wearing a face mask, you could tell the question wasn’t something she was comfortable with. But that didn’t stop the people recording her from pushing the matter a little further.

“Did you say hi to him?” asked another person standing nearby. 

“No,” she said, averting her eyes elsewhere. “I did not have a chance to.” By that point, it was pretty clear that it was still a sensitive topic, and it’s not something she was willing to talk about at that very moment. 

Still, they wanted to give it one last crack. “Do you want to, though, right?”

“I don’t care,” she said, rolling her eyes as she started walking away. “I’m just trying to…”

From that point onwards, they reeled her back in for a quick pose and a couple of photos, which she was more than happy to do.

It wasn’t the right time or place for those kinds of questions. Still, Dixie D’Amelio handled it like a champ, even though it came across as a sensitive topic. It looks like she’s moved on and is one step closer to burying the hatchet.

Chase Hudson responds to Josh Richards saying he has ‘no style’

Published: 18/Oct/2020 1:57

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Chase Hudson TikTok Drama
Chase Hudson / Josh Richards

Josh Richards has had a chip on his shoulder about Chase Hudson for quite some time. But the TikTok star has finally responded, and he’s taken the high road.

TikTok star Chase Hudson might only be 18 years old, but he’s already quite the internet celebrity. He has more than 25.6 million followers and around 1.4 billion likes, which is insane. Billboard has even named him as one of the top ten music influencers on TikTok.

But unfortunately, when you’re that popular, someone is bound to have a problem with you. And in this case, it’s Josh Richards.

It started on his podcast when he and his co-host, Dave Portnoy, made fun of Chase Hudson’s unique fashion sense. In their eyes, he had no style at all, and Josh event went as far as calling him an “a**hole.”

Chase Hudson responded with class

Their comments didn’t sit too well with Chase Hudson’s fans. But the man himself chimed in on the drama, and instead of adding fuel to the fire, he decided to take the high road.

“Josh tried to say, like, you had bad style or something like that,” said an interviewer from The Hollywood Fix. He was referring to the comments on their podcast. “I think you got really cool style, man.”

“I mean, I don’t want to say anything,” said Chase Hudson. He opened his hands and showed the camera some cool rings and black nail polish. “I want this one to be up to the fans. What do you guys think? Do you guys think I have an okay style?”

Chase Hudson turned in front of the camera to show off his swagger. He was wearing a black and white facemask, a grey sweater, black jeans, a white belt, a brown bag, and matching brown leather shoes decked out in bling.

“I think you’re unique in your own way, man,” said the interviewer. “Keep doing your thing.”

“Thank you,” said Chase Hudson. It was a nice moment and one that he seemed to genuinely appreciate. But more importantly, he was able to turn something negative into something positive.

Chase Hudson TikTok DramaChase Hudson is known for his unique fashion sense. This outfit is one of many examples.

Instead of feeding into the drama, he encouraged his fans to channel their energy into focusing on what they like about his style rather than the negative comments Josh Richards and Dave Portnoy said about it.

After all, we could all benefit from a little more positivity in the world, and Chase Hudson’s classy response sets a good example for his fans and followers.

