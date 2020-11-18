Dixie D’Amelio denies accusations of disrespecting her family chef - Dexerto

TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio is coming under fire due to the latest episode of her family YouTube series “Dinner with the D’Amelios,” after she appeared to turn her nose up at some snail prepared by her personal chef.

The November 16 YouTube video has gone viral for a number of reasons, especially after Charlie D’Amelio appeared to complain about not reaching 99 million followers within a year of scoring 1 million.

While she’s received her fair share of criticism over the topic, viewers’ eyes have since shifted to Dixie, who is likewise catching flak for her treatment of a dish created by the D’Amelio family chef.

During the episode, their chef — Chef Aaron May — snuck some snail onto Dixie’s plate, and it doesn’t look like the Connecticut native was super jazzed about the ordeal.

“What is this?” she asked, looking completely bewildered after poking at the animal on her plate. When Chef May confirmed that it was, indeed, a snail, Dixie made a gagging motion and dramatically leaned away from the table.

“It’s actually an omen of good luck and fortune!” Chef May explained.

(Topic begins at 6:15)

Fans were quick to criticize Dixie for her comments on the meal, with many calling her entitled and rude to a qualified chef who had labored in the kitchen to provide them with the luxurious food.

“That was childish, spitting out and throwing up the food saying it was gross right in front of him,” one user wrote.

“This is honestly such a joke,” another said. “James was the only respectful one, poor chef.”

“Dude, y’all are disgusting,” another added. “Charli’s faces and Dixie ‘throwing up’? Be grateful. Some of us can’t have even have dinner every night. Get manners.”

Dixie has since responded to the backlash in an Instagram comment, clarifying that her reaction to the snail was all in good fun and that she is sincerely grateful for the hard work of Chef May.

“Chef Aaron May is a close family friend and we love him and everything he does,” she wrote. “…He was standing behind the camera telling me to eat a snail, knowing I would have a reaction. In no way would I ever want to come off as disrespectful, because it was all jokes.”

While some viewers have accepted D’Amelio’s statement, still others are continuing to be critical of the D’Amelio sisters’ table manners.

Chef May has yet to release a public statement on the matter at the time of publication.