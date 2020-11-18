 Dixie D’Amelio denies accusations of disrespecting her family chef - Dexerto
Dixie D’Amelio denies accusations of disrespecting her family chef

Published: 18/Nov/2020 23:41

by Virginia Glaze
Dixie D'Amelio looks shocked after discovering snail on her plate.
YouTube: The D'Amelio Family

Dixie D'Amelio

TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio is coming under fire due to the latest episode of her family YouTube series “Dinner with the D’Amelios,” after she appeared to turn her nose up at some snail prepared by her personal chef.

The November 16 YouTube video has gone viral for a number of reasons, especially after Charlie D’Amelio appeared to complain about not reaching 99 million followers within a year of scoring 1 million.

While she’s received her fair share of criticism over the topic, viewers’ eyes have since shifted to Dixie, who is likewise catching flak for her treatment of a dish created by the D’Amelio family chef.

During the episode, their chef — Chef Aaron May — snuck some snail onto Dixie’s plate, and it doesn’t look like the Connecticut native was super jazzed about the ordeal.

Chef Aaron May dinner with the D'Amelio family
YouTube: The D'Amelio Family
Chef Aaron May cooked up a several-course meal for the D’Amelio family — a dinner that has since gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

“What is this?” she asked, looking completely bewildered after poking at the animal on her plate. When Chef May confirmed that it was, indeed, a snail, Dixie made a gagging motion and dramatically leaned away from the table.

“It’s actually an omen of good luck and fortune!” Chef May explained.

(Topic begins at 6:15)

Fans were quick to criticize Dixie for her comments on the meal, with many calling her entitled and rude to a qualified chef who had labored in the kitchen to provide them with the luxurious food.

“That was childish, spitting out and throwing up the food saying it was gross right in front of him,” one user wrote.

“This is honestly such a joke,” another said. “James was the only respectful one, poor chef.”

“Dude, y’all are disgusting,” another added. “Charli’s faces and Dixie ‘throwing up’? Be grateful. Some of us can’t have even have dinner every night. Get manners.”

YouTube comments Dixie and Charli D'Amelio chef
YouTube: The D'Amelio Family
Commenters were quick to lash out at the D’Amelio sisters after Dixie freaked out over some snail on her plate.

Dixie has since responded to the backlash in an Instagram comment, clarifying that her reaction to the snail was all in good fun and that she is sincerely grateful for the hard work of Chef May.

“Chef Aaron May is a close family friend and we love him and everything he does,” she wrote. “…He was standing behind the camera telling me to eat a snail, knowing I would have a reaction. In no way would I ever want to come off as disrespectful, because it was all jokes.”

While some viewers have accepted D’Amelio’s statement, still others are continuing to be critical of the D’Amelio sisters’ table manners.

Chef May has yet to release a public statement on the matter at the time of publication.

FaZe Banks gives surprise response about PS5 vs Xbox Series X debate

Published: 18/Nov/2020 23:27

by Theo Salaun
Sony / Microsoft / Instagram, @banks

faze clan PS5 xbox series x

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X have finally debuted, but one of gaming content’s modern pioneers, FaZe Banks, has surprisingly told fans to ignore both next-gen consoles and prioritize a PC instead.

FaZe Clan, originally FaZe Sniping, was founded in 2010 and grew on the back of trickshotting content in Call of Duty. In 2014, Banks moved in with Thomas ‘Temperrr’ Oliveira and the gaming brand’s portfolio began incorporating lifestyle content as well.

Years later, FaZe Clan has matured into one of the world’s premier content producers and esports organizations, with about eight different professional teams under its umbrella alongside dozens of creators.

But Banks has also seemingly matured in his tastes as well, causing him to spurn the systems that gave him his start in gaming when asked about the next-gen by a reporter. While many of FaZe’s original, nostalgic clips were made playing on the Xbox 360, Banks has surprisingly advised people that it’s time to move on from the console roots.

As shared on TikTok, Banks was asked if he had been able to procure the PS5 yet. The questioner was likely curious to know if Banks was able to work his connections enough to secure the console despite how difficult pre-orders were to lock in.

Instead, Banks decided it was time to let people know that the PS5 and Xbox Series X aren’t even worth worrying about. Upon hearing the word “PS5,” he whipped around, pulled down his face mask, and started dropping knowledge: “Real s**t. Consoles? Guys, it’s 2020 … F**k Xbox, f**k PlayStation. Stack your bread, buy a f**king PC. Buy a good machine.”

faze banks bearbrick
Twitter, @banks
From Xbox 360 videos to Bearbrick collabs, FaZe has come a long way.

Over the years, FaZe’s content has evolved from Xbox clips shared on YouTube to a number of streamers, video editors, and other creators using high-end computers to earn millions of dollars across Twitch, YouTube, and other platforms. As such, it’s unsurprising that Banks recognizes the importance of “a good machine” for those who want to game (especially if they want to make money doing so).

Although he is vehement that a quality PC should be the top priority, he was clear that he remains appreciative of the consoles that gave so many gamers their start: “Microsoft, love you. Sony, love you.”