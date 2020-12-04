Logo
Dixie D’Amelio officially drops music video featuring Wiz Khalifa

Published: 4/Dec/2020 19:26

by Virginia Glaze
Dixie D'Amelio Wiz Khalifa one day music video
YouTube: Dixie D'Amelio

TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio has finally dropped her long-awaited music video with rapper Wiz Khalifa, which initially sparked so much controversy among fans that she deleted a teaser for the tune two days prior to its release.

Dixie D’Amelio is more than TikTok royalty; alongside her impressive 45 followers on the viral video app, Dixie has also signed a major record deal with Hitco, releasing her own original music.

While her single ‘Be Happy’ was met with general acclaim among her fans, her subsequent song ‘One Day’ was instantly met with vitriol among TikTok users, with many criticizing the star for her lyrics and singing ability.

In fact, the hate got so bad that D’Amelio promptly deleted her teaser for the song two days before its official release, sparking conversation — once again — about the brutal nature of TikTok’s userbase.

“I’m just trying to have fun,” Dixie said of the fiasco. “I love music and photoshoots. But I’m losing passion for everything now.”

“I literally can’t be excited about ANYTHING,” she added.

However, it looks like the trolls couldn’t stop her from releasing the official song on December 4, the music video for which already has 494,000 views at the time of writing — and we have to admit, it’s a certified bop! (Don’t blame us if it gets stuck in your ears for the next week, though.)

Dixie appears to have gotten over the backlash, too; she even uploaded satirical TikTok where she feigned crying as a duet to a user who mocked those currently criticizing the song.

@dixiedamelio##duet with @user768jjy3no7 i understand u dont like me but bullying is not okay!!! 😭😭♬ original sound – Dixie D’Amelio

Dixie likewise hit out at critics in a paparazzi interview on December 3, giving haters a good piece of her mind regarding the shocking amount of backlash she received.

“Everyone judges a song over the first five seconds,” the TikToker exclaimed. “I get it, but give constructive criticism. Don’t tell me to f**king go to therapy for a song you don’t like!”

(Dixie’s statement starts at 1:36)

However, it seems that reviews for ‘One Day’ are still mixed — but it doesn’t look like Dixie is letting the trolls bring her down, anymore. You go girl!

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

Sponsored

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.