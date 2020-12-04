Dixie D’Amelio officially drops music video featuring Wiz Khalifa

TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio has finally dropped her long-awaited music video with rapper Wiz Khalifa, which initially sparked so much controversy among fans that she deleted a teaser for the tune two days prior to its release.

Dixie D’Amelio is more than TikTok royalty; alongside her impressive 45 followers on the viral video app, Dixie has also signed a major record deal with Hitco, releasing her own original music.

While her single ‘Be Happy’ was met with general acclaim among her fans, her subsequent song ‘One Day’ was instantly met with vitriol among TikTok users, with many criticizing the star for her lyrics and singing ability.

In fact, the hate got so bad that D’Amelio promptly deleted her teaser for the song two days before its official release, sparking conversation — once again — about the brutal nature of TikTok’s userbase.

“I’m just trying to have fun,” Dixie said of the fiasco. “I love music and photoshoots. But I’m losing passion for everything now.”

“I literally can’t be excited about ANYTHING,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Ever Tiktok Shaderoom (@tiktokroom)

However, it looks like the trolls couldn’t stop her from releasing the official song on December 4, the music video for which already has 494,000 views at the time of writing — and we have to admit, it’s a certified bop! (Don’t blame us if it gets stuck in your ears for the next week, though.)

Dixie appears to have gotten over the backlash, too; she even uploaded satirical TikTok where she feigned crying as a duet to a user who mocked those currently criticizing the song.

Dixie likewise hit out at critics in a paparazzi interview on December 3, giving haters a good piece of her mind regarding the shocking amount of backlash she received.

Read More: Jake Paul reveals how much money he made from Nate Robinson fight

“Everyone judges a song over the first five seconds,” the TikToker exclaimed. “I get it, but give constructive criticism. Don’t tell me to f**king go to therapy for a song you don’t like!”

(Dixie’s statement starts at 1:36)

However, it seems that reviews for ‘One Day’ are still mixed — but it doesn’t look like Dixie is letting the trolls bring her down, anymore. You go girl!