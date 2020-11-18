 Griffin reveals suspicions of Dixie D’Amelio & Noah during relationship - Dexerto
Griffin reveals suspicions of Dixie D’Amelio & Noah during relationship

Published: 18/Nov/2020 16:15

by Alice Hearing
Griffin Johnson hit out at Noah Beck and Dixie D'Amelio
Instagram: Griffin Johnson/ YouTube: Dixie D'Amelio

TikToker Griffin Johnson has said that he was suspicious of Noah Beck and Dixie D’Amelio’s budding romance while he was still in a relationship with her.

Griffin and Dixie dated earlier this year, but the relationship came under scrutiny in early July after TikToker Chase Hudson accused Johnson of cheating on Dixie with two other women.

Later on, Dixie revealed she had an alleged “48 screenshots” of proof that Griffin had cheated. Thereafter Griffin faced huge backlash for his behavior online including a ‘fake’ apology he posted to YouTube.

Since the debacle, rumors about Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck being romantically involved were heavily fuelled by the kiss they shared in the music video for Dixie’s song ‘Be Happy.’ The pair then confirmed they were dating in October.

Dixie D'Amelio and Noah Beck look into each others eyes at a table
Instagram: dixiedamelio
Noah and Dixie confirmed they were dating in October

This week Griffin was a guest on BFFs with Josh Richards and Dave Portnoy. Since launching the podcast Dave has already built up a reputation for probing into TikTok drama and this week was no different as he challenged Griffin about Noah and Dixie.

It’s no secret how Griffin feels about the pair after he released a diss track on them in September, but he has only now revealed that he thinks something more was brewing while he and Dixie were still together.

He told Dave, “There was a lot of weird sh*t going on between them the entire time. It was weird dude, they had this best friends group and they were going on trips to Malibu, or whatever they would do at night, and I thought about it and I was like ‘this is weird’.”

@stoolpresidente@bffspod with @joshrichards @imgriffinjohnson premering at 9. He talks about what he thinks went on with @dixiedamelio and @noahbeck . Link in bio♬ original sound – Dave Portnoy

Dave responded, “I’m gonna give you very honest advice. If you’re dating a girl and she’s going on BFF trips to Malibu at night, your girl is f**king somebody else…unless Noah isn’t straight which he clearly is because they’re dating.”

On Tuesday, November 17 Griffin tweeted “Before this BFFs podcast comes out I would just like to say that I have nothing but love for everyone,” appearing to anticipate that any drama might ensue.

However, neither Dixie nor Noah have commented on the issue so far, leaving fans to wonder whether Griffin’s suspicions were justified.

Logan Paul weighs in on Harry Styles Vogue dress controversy

Published: 18/Nov/2020 15:34 Updated: 18/Nov/2020 15:38

by Jacob Hale
Logan Paul and Harry Styles
YouTube: Impaulsive, Harry Styles

Share

Logan Paul

Logan Paul has hit out at critics of Harry Styles over his ‘controversial’ Vogue cover, which sees the former One Direction man wearing a dress in a field.

Styles has always been happy to stretch the boundaries of social norms with his fashion choices, and it’s something that he’s regularly drawn negative reactions for doing.

That said, he elicited even more negative press than usual, after his appearance in a dress on the cover of Vogue, causing many people to question his manliness, and masculinity in general.

One person that’s firmly on Styles’ side of the debate, though, is none other than YouTube sensation Logan Paul, who has hit out at critics of Harry’s following the controversy.

During an episode of Logan’s Impaulsive podcast, the Vogue cover was brought up, and Logan made it clear from the offset what his thoughts were.

“What a f**king G… He don’t give a f**k,” Paul said of the popstar, which attracted some questioning from co-hosts Mike Majlak and George Janko.

During the discussion, Logan questioned George’s statement that it’s “just not manly” for Styles to be wearing a dress, which Paul wasn’t a fan of, saying that he’s “all about challenging social norms.”

Topic starts at 3:40

He continued: “What is manly to you? Is manly being comfortable in your own skin? And being comfortable with who you are, regardless of what people think about what you’re wearing?”

There were definitely two sides when it came to this debate, and it follows a growing period of social justice conversations that Logan has been having throughout 2020, including with his attendance at Los Angeles protests in the summer. He subsequently condemned his brother Jake for his part in a looting scandal in Scottsdale, Arizona.

It’s clear that Logan feels strongly about the controversy surrounding Harry Styles and his Vogue cover, and is trying to spread a more positive message about freedom of expression and, of course, what manliness really is all about.