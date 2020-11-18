Griffin reveals suspicions of Dixie D’Amelio & Noah during relationship - Dexerto

TikToker Griffin Johnson has said that he was suspicious of Noah Beck and Dixie D’Amelio’s budding romance while he was still in a relationship with her.

Griffin and Dixie dated earlier this year, but the relationship came under scrutiny in early July after TikToker Chase Hudson accused Johnson of cheating on Dixie with two other women.

Later on, Dixie revealed she had an alleged “48 screenshots” of proof that Griffin had cheated. Thereafter Griffin faced huge backlash for his behavior online including a ‘fake’ apology he posted to YouTube.

Since the debacle, rumors about Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck being romantically involved were heavily fuelled by the kiss they shared in the music video for Dixie’s song ‘Be Happy.’ The pair then confirmed they were dating in October.

This week Griffin was a guest on BFFs with Josh Richards and Dave Portnoy. Since launching the podcast Dave has already built up a reputation for probing into TikTok drama and this week was no different as he challenged Griffin about Noah and Dixie.

It’s no secret how Griffin feels about the pair after he released a diss track on them in September, but he has only now revealed that he thinks something more was brewing while he and Dixie were still together.

He told Dave, “There was a lot of weird sh*t going on between them the entire time. It was weird dude, they had this best friends group and they were going on trips to Malibu, or whatever they would do at night, and I thought about it and I was like ‘this is weird’.”

Dave responded, “I’m gonna give you very honest advice. If you’re dating a girl and she’s going on BFF trips to Malibu at night, your girl is f**king somebody else…unless Noah isn’t straight which he clearly is because they’re dating.”

On Tuesday, November 17 Griffin tweeted “Before this BFFs podcast comes out I would just like to say that I have nothing but love for everyone,” appearing to anticipate that any drama might ensue.

However, neither Dixie nor Noah have commented on the issue so far, leaving fans to wonder whether Griffin’s suspicions were justified.