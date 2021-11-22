Disguised Toast responds to rumors about streaming on YouTube or Twitch

OfflineTV star Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang has opened up on his potential next move in streaming after departing Facebook Gaming after two years.

It has become pretty commonplace in the streaming world for content creators to leave behind their original platform and sign a lucrative deal elsewhere.

Amid some of the wild switches between Twitch and Mixer, as well as Twitch and YouTube, Disguised Toast’s departure to Facebook Gaming marked the first major move between the two. Though, he revealed that Twitch made him a pretty lowball offer at the time which made the switch easier.

Despite moving to Facebook, Toast retained the ability to stream on Twitch but didn’t have any partner benefits. Now, after leaving Facebook following the end of his contract, some fans believe he is nailed on to return to Twitch. Though, he hasn’t made any official just yet.

“You think I should go to YouTube or Twitch, guys?” Toast asked viewers during his appearance on day 12 of Kkatamina’s epic subathon. “For the record, I haven’t signed anything. People think I have like a plan and I’ve signed, but I’m going to be upfront with you guys, I actually, legitimately have not signed anything yet.”

As viewers filled the chat with their answers on where they’d like to see Toast go next, he jokingly made a point about moving to YouTube.

“If I do YouTube, I can collect an Infinity Gauntlet of all three streaming platforms,” he quipped. “But, I’m already pretty big on YouTube, my channel is one of the bigger ones, so technically you can check that box off, right.”

Topic begins at 8:14

In terms of potentially receiving offers, the OfflineTV member continued with his line of trolling. He claimed that “no one” wants him and said he’d accomplished nothing online, but fans quickly saw through that one.

It remains to be seen as to how Toast’s situation will shake out as he plenty of pals on both platforms. Who knows, he might even choose to stream on both YouTube and Twitch like he did with Facebook and Twitch.