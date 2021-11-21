Disguised Toast finally reveals tiny Twitch offer that made him join Facebook

OfflineTV member Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang explained the reason why he originally left Twitch for a deal with Facebook Gaming.

On November 17, Disguised Toast revealed his partnership with Facebook Gaming had ended. He previously signed an exclusive streaming deal with Facebook that lasted for two years, which had now come to an end.

Many were surprised when he originally left Twitch for Facebook, and now he has revealed the reason why he left in the first place, and the ridiculous offer Facebook put on the table.

Disguised Toast’s lowball offer from Twitch

Toast was broadcasting on fellow streamer Kkatamina’s channel and interacting with chat when he talked about his partnership ending with Facebook.

He opened up about the offer he had received from Twitch that led him to leave the platform and said, “The offer from Twitch two years ago that they made to me was about 1/30th [what Facebook offered].”

Disguised Toast then continued: “When it comes to platform offers, traditionally, Twitch offers the least, and YouTube would offer across the board twice, or triple that. Facebook is the same, about tripleish range. And that applied to a lot of the people who signed platform deals.”

Although Twitch’s small offer made him leave the platform for greener pastures, Toast has already teased a return to the streaming service only a few days after his deal with Facebook expired.

He was streaming alongside Kkatamina on November 18 when he said, “Well. Looks like I should practice streaming… on Twitch again.”

If Toast does return to Twitch, it’s likely he’d be looking for a deal offering more than the one he was offered two years ago.