Kkatamina set to become the most subbed female Twitch streamer

Rising Twitch star Miyoung ‘kkatamina’ Kim is on the cusp of breaking a subscriber count record on the platform, in just her second year of streaming.

Kkatamina began streaming on Twitch in May 2020, and since then, has become one of the most popular on the site.

She’s known for streaming mostly Valorant and in the Just Chatting category, and her popularity has exploded of late, having reached over 400k followers.

During a subathan Miyoung hosted on November 12, YouTube star Valkyrae chipped in a whopping $5,000 worth of subscribers to support her. This boost has helped kkatamina reach new heights as she climbs the ranks of most subscribed to streamers on all of Twitch, nearing the highest sub count of all time for a female.

Kkatamina nearing Twitch record

Kkatamina has been hosting a subathon on her channel, streaming almost non-stop for two weeks which has helped push her sub numbers. During the subathon, she’s played games like Mario Party Superstars and Minecraft.

Her previous highest sub count was 45,973, according to stats site TwitchTracker. That number is good enough for the 26th spot on the all-time record board, but it looks like that tally will be eclipsed soon enough.

Miyoung’s current subscriber number sits at 45,000 subs. The current record holder of all-time is Ludwig at 283,066, but for female streamers in particular, it is streamer and DJ Sintica with 52,992 subs.

That means she is just under 8,000 more subscribers away from that tally, at the time of writing.

Kkatamina’s current subscriber count is seventh on the leaderboard for active Twitch subscriptions.

Even if she doesn’t break the record for most subscribers for a female streamer, she’s already notched incredible accomplishment which is reflective of her hard work of grinding tons of hours streaming.