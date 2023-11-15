Dillon Danis retires from fighting following Logan Paul defeat

Dillon Danis has said he’s retired from fighting, following his defeat to Logan Paul by disqualification at the Prime card boxing event.

After months of anticipation, Logan Paul and Dillon Danis finally stepped in the ring on October 14. While the ‘Maverick’ went into the fight clear-headed, claiming he’d forgiven Danis, the fight ended in mayhem.

Coming the sixth and final round, it was clear to many that Logan had dominated the fight, where if the result went to the judge’s scorecards, Danis would lose.

Article continues after ad

In the final moments of the last round, it all ended in chaos as Dillion Danis tried to grab Logan Paul and drag him down to the canvas. The match was ultimately called as with the UFC star getting DQed, crowning Logan Paul the winner of the bout.

Article continues after ad

Dillon Danis announces fighting retirement

While that doesn’t rule out a rematch between the two in MMA, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on November 15, Danis has now announced that he is “done” with fighting.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“I’m done with fighting. I’m retired. Love you all,” the post read.

Notorious for being a troll, it’s unknown if Danis is being serious and truly hanging up the gloves once and for all. However, there’s certainly interest to see Logan Paul and Dillon Danis fight in MMA.

Danis has since appealed the result of his fight with Logan to the PBA, the governing body that sanctioned the bout, all while Logan Paul has gone on to defeat Rey Mysterio at the recent WWE Crown Jewel, winning his first-ever championship in the United States title — and even saved his opponent’s life at the same time.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The outcome of the Danis’ appeal is still pending, as Logan Paul has since said in an interview with Fox Business that he too has “retired” from boxing after beating Danis, switching focus to the WWE.