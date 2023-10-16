Dillon Danis insists he “won the war” despite DQ loss to Logan Paul

Dillon Danis has emerged on Twitter following his loss to Logan Paul on The Prime Card. Despite a defeat on paper, Danis has claimed a victory of his own.

The results of The Prime Card are in following months of build-up. Logan Paul overcame ex-Bellator fighter Dillon Danis without much competition while Tommy Fury took a controversial decision win over KSI.

The Paul vs Danis fight was the big draw going into the event thanks to a documented disdain between the two. A protracted “harassment campaign” from Danis targeting Paul’s fiance Nina Agdal led to a restraining order and lawsuit ahead of the fight.

The intense feud between Danis and Paul led to multiple physical altercations at pre-fight events including a recent incident in which Danis swatted a microphone at Paul’s head. Danis was handed a loss in the ring but in a recent tweet, he revealed that he considered himself the winner.

Responding to a Tweet in which Logan Paul referred to Danis as a “peasant” and a “clown” he claimed to have “exposed”, Danis derided Paul claiming to have “won the war”.

“What did you prove? You didn’t even tickle me,” Danis began. “Everyone knew I’m not a boxer, but unlike others, I took on the challenge even with everything in your favor.”

Danis accused Paul of taking steroids and claimed that Paul received numerous benefits that he did not. Unfortunately for Danis, his view of events doesn’t seem to be shared by thousands of Twitter users trolling him in the comments with memes and insults.

In a separate post, Danis claimed that Logan Paul “hits like a b**ch” and challenged his brother Jake to a fight. Danis stipulated that if Jake Paul could knock him out, he would retire from fighting and give anyone who liked the Tweet $2,000. Though we’ve all seen him promise to pay fans in the past without following through.

In the wake of the fight, many have come forward with disappointment in Danis after his confident pre-fight demeanor. Despite spending most of the match defending, UFC icon Connor McGregor has said he was impressed with Danis’ performance.

There’s been no response from Jake Paul to Dannis’ post-fight challenge. Interestingly, Jake Paul did say he would replace Logan in The Prime Card if it came to it. Maybe a potential match is in the offer.