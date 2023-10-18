Logan Paul explains why he’s breaking his promise to MMA rematch with Dillon Danis

Logan Paul has backed out of his promise to face Dillon Danis in an MMA match following his boxing victory against his nemesis.

It seems like Logan Paul’s mixed martial arts debut has been put on hold, despite promising to face Danis in an MMA match if he showed up to their boxing bout.

The long-awaited showdown between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis ended in chaos, following a disqualification in the closing seconds of the final round when the outmatched Danis attempted to lock Paul in a guillotine choke.

Although Paul had shaken hands with his rival and agreed to face him in an MMA match, The Maverick is going back on his word, and explained why on the recent Impaulsive podcast episode.

Logan Paul backs down on promised MMA rematch with Dillon Danis

During the episode, Logan was asked about rematching Danis and revealed he has no interest in fighting him again following the poor boxing performance.

“No, and you know why? I said I would if he gave me his whole purse, which is not gonna happen obviously. Bro, he doesn’t deserve the platform,” Logan explained. “We saw the kind of person he is. I walked into the arena to boos, I left to cheers. No one likes that dirty fight sh*t, bro. You came to box, like, respect the sport. Respect me as an opponent.”

Paul went on to reference the months of nonstop trash talk from Danis and how he would post photos of his fiance, Nina Agdal with other men, suggesting she had slept with them.

(segment begins at 9:28)

“Back up your words. Are you a man? You can’t talk that much sh*t for three months. You can’t try to ruin someone’s life and then come in there with that kind of performance,” the influencer-turned-WWE superstar exclaimed.

We’ll have to see if Logan ever ends up actually duking it out in MMA, having previously said he would “love” to fight UFC star Paddy Pimblett in the octagon.

For now though, Logan has confirmed his return to the WWE for a feud with Rey Mysterio with the intent of winning championship gold down the line.

Danis, meanwhile, is appealing the result of his DQ loss to Paul, believing that his opponent should have been the one disqualified.