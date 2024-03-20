Dillon Danis claims his next fight against former UFC champ will “excite everyone”

Dillion Danis says he’s ready to return to fighting after his lackluster boxing match against Logan Paul and claims he’ll be facing off against a UFC Hall of Famer.

Ever since Danis “retired” following his DQ loss against Logan Paul on the Prime card, fans have wondering if they’ll ever get to see him back in the ring.

The 30-year-old has been mum about any potential opponents, but in a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Danis teased a big return against a foe that apparently everyone in the fight world knows.

“I’m probably going to be fighting a former UFC champion, Hall of Famer,” he said. “It’ll be a good fight in MMA.”

(segment begins at 0:45)

While Danis didn’t give any hints about what promotion the fight would take place in, the Jiu-Jitsu star further hyped up the bout: “when it gets announced it’ll be awesome.”

“Everyone will be excited, they all know the opponent,” he added. “It’ll be big.”

He didn’t share any additional info or when fans can expect the fight to be announced, but it sounds like an agreement is in the process of being worked out between him and this unidentified UFC Hall of Famer.

Danis is 2-0 in MMA, having gone undefeated in his two matches in Bellator. In both fights, he submitted his opponents in the first round.

Interestingly, Danis isn’t the only big-name set to make an MMA appearance this year. Jake Paul is slated to make his mixed martial debut in the PFL later in 2024 with no shortage of potential opponents lined up to face him.