Logan Paul wins first WWE championship title against wrestling legend Rey Mysterio

Logan Paul has done it, cementing his name in WWE history after winning the title and landing a brass knuckles punch on wrestling legend Rey Mysterio.

Returning to wrestling with the single goal of dethroning Rey Mysterio, Paul made his appearance at the Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Despite having had only eight career pro-wrestling matches under his belt beforehand, Paul was able to take home the belt with the help of a pair of brass knuckles — an addition to the match that might not have been entirely legal.

The brass knuckles had been handed to Paul by a member of his entourage, only for them to be knocked out of his hands after Mysterio noticed.

LWO partner Santos Escobar was able to chase away Paul’s entourage but failed to remove the brass knuckles from the edge of the ring, allowing Paul an opportunity to steal the win.

Unaware that the knuckles had been reclaimed into Paul’s possession, Mysterio looked on course to successfully defend his title after pulling off his iconic 619 finishing move on the YouTuber.

However, Mysterio was caught with a brutal punch in the midst of detonating a Springboard Senton on the 28-year-old. The final blow struck, and Paul pinned Mysterio before being handed the belt.

Mysterio was evidently not impressed that Paul’s win was aided by brass knuckles, telling him, “You know what you did.” But Paul’s high spirits could not be dulled as he labeled the win a “bucket list” moment.

“I’ve been seeing a lot of you saying I have been spoon-fed; that this title was given to me, that I haven’t earned it, let’s get one thing straight, I’m from Cleveland, everything is earned, nothing is given,” Paul said after the match. “I work harder than your minds can even comprehend, I do more in 12 hours than you do in 12 months, my blueprint cannot be duplicated, my pace is unmatched.”

Promising that winning the WWE belt was “just the beginning,” Paul stated, “I’m not playing the same game as you all, I’ve beaten the Matrix, I am the architect.”

