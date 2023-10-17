Dillon Danis claims he’s appealing DQ decision in Logan Paul fight

Continuing his tradition of doing more damage outside the ring than in it, Dillon Danis has announced plans to appeal his DQ loss to Logan Paul.

Disappointment seems to be the general consensus after the results for The Prime Card made their way to the public. Tommy Fury claimed victory over KSI via unanimous decision and Dillon Danis was dealt a disqualification against Logan Paul.

In what seemed an obvious loss despite the DQ, Danis took to Twitter claiming to have won the overall war. If the prize for victory is a $100K My.Club deal, he certainly did.

Continuing his post-match Twitter tirade, Danis has claimed that he’ll be appealing the DQ decision to “the commission”. Presumably, Danis is referring to the Professional Boxing Association which sanctioned the card.

Responding to a Tweet from IFN Boxing that questioned whether Logan Paul should have been disqualified when his security entered the ring, Danis announced his decision.

The former MMA fighter accused Paul of “multiple offenses” and cited that as his reason for the appeal. Users on Twitter have questioned the legitimacy of an appeal from Danis given his security team also entered the ring.

“Is that not Dillon’s security coming in at the same time?” one user asked. They directed viewers’ attention to the bottom right of the clip shared by IFN Boxing where it does appear that Danis’ team stepped within the ropes.

Others called out Danis’ multiple takedown attempts during a boxing match which, for the uninitiated, are considered illegal. “You started wrestling him in the middle of a boxing match and now you’re complaining about rule violations,” one incredulous user put forth.

DAZN Danis made a few unsuccessful grappling attempts against Logan Paul during The Prime Card.

The match between Danis and Paul was intended to be the culmination of a protracted feud between the two. Danis’ “harassment” of Paul’s fiance Nina Agdal resulted in a restraining order and lawsuit.

It appears the feud isn’t over now that Danis claims to be appealing his disqualification. However, Danis also made claims that he would “starch” Logan Paul, so maybe don’t hold your breath for this one.