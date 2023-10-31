Dillon Danis calls out “fraud” Jake Paul for MMA fight

Dillon Danis has called out Jake Paul for an MMA fight as he’s labeled the YouTuber-turned-boxer a “fraud” ahead of his return to the boxing ring.

For years, Dillon Danis has clashed with the Paul brothers – Jake and Logan – online. However, things went up a notch when he and Logan actually agreed to fight inside the boxing ring.

Logan, comfortably, won that contest but ended up with a victory via disqualification after Danis’ outburst at the end of the fight prompted security to hop into the ring. The former UFC fighter has appealed that decision, claiming that the Impaulsive host should have been disqualified himself for having security jump into the ring.

Despite the loss, Danis has claimed that he’s “not done” with Logan or his finacee, Nina Adgdal, as they’re still locked in a legal battle.

Dillon Danis calls out Jake Paul for MMA fight

It also appears as if he’s not down with Jake Paul either, as he’s thrown his hat into the ring – well, cage – in a bid to try and meet him in an MMA clash.

“What about Logan? You’re a fraud; you guys agree and never follow through. I’m a free agent now. Let’s fight in MMA and see how much of a man you really are,” he tweeted in response to Jake’s post about trying to set up an MMA fight with Nate Diaz.

After he beat Diaz in August, there were rumors that Jake and the former UFC star would meet inside the PFL’s SuperFights division, but Nate has been hesitant to get involved with them.

Danis has, previously, had similar about not wanting to fight for PFL but he has been released by Bellator, so there’s at least one hurdle overcome.

He’s not the only one who’s called Jake out recently, however. Former pro boxer and Olympic medalist Anthony Ogogo claimed he’d step up and fight the YouTuber in the near future too. So, we’ll have to wait and see if anything happens.

