Did Snapchat remove Ghost Trails?

Snapchat’s Ghost Trails feature has been used by many people on the app, but has it been removed? Here’s everything you need to know.

Snapchat continues to be one of the most popular social media apps around the world, with millions of people using it to communicate with their friends on a daily basis.

The app has launched a variety of different features throughout the years, including Ghost Trails, which is a Snapchat+ exclusive feature that lets users see their friends’ location history for the past 24 hours. This is indicated by a yellow line on the map.

However, in 2023, some users noticed that the feature appeared to no longer be available. But has it been removed for good? Here’s what you need to know.

Snapchat is used by millions of people around the world.

Did Snapchat get rid of Ghost Trails?

Snapchat has removed the Ghost Trails feature from the app.

On their support page, they explained: “Ghost Trails is no longer available as we roll out live location sharing to Snapchatters everywhere. You can now share your live location, even when you’re not using Snapchat!”

This feature allows you to temporarily or indefinitely share your live location with close friends or family members. It is shared with them even in Ghost Mode, however, you can also choose to stop sharing at any time.

To share your Live Location, click on a friend’s profile, scroll down to under the map, and tap ‘Share my Live Location.’ Then you can choose how long you want to share your location for.

If you want to learn more about Snapchat and how to use it, you can check out our other guides here:

