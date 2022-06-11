What does ‘other Snapchatters’ mean on Snapchat?

After uploading a story to Snapchat, you may have noticed that it says that “other Snapchatters” have seen your story — but what exactly does this mean?

Initially released in 2011, Snapchat is a multimedia instant messaging app that allows users to send each other pictures and videos, and ‘stories’ that appear to people you choose for a set 24-hour period.

Although it has been around for many years, Snapchat is still used widely by people around the world, and is a staple in many people’s daily social media routine.

Like other social media apps, Snapchat allows users to see who has viewed their story by tapping on the view count, and some people regularly check to see which of their friends have been checking out their posts.

However, you may have also noticed that sometimes when you check who has viewed your story, there is a section labeled “other Snapchatters” — but what does this actually mean?

“Other Snapchatters” meaning on Snapchat

If you see “other Snapchatters” when looking at who viewed your story, it means that someone or multiple people who you don’t follow on the app have viewed your story. You can see who these people are by clicking on their names and checking out their profile.

If people who don’t follow you have viewed your story, it probably means that your story is public. If you don’t want random people to view your content on Snapchat, you are able to change your privacy settings from within the app.

To change who can view your Snapchat story, simply do as follows:

Open Snapchat. Click your profile in the top left corner. Click on settings in the top right. Scroll down to ‘Privacy controls,’ and click ‘View my story.’ Change to ‘My friends,’ or ‘Custom’ to block specific people.

Snapchat can sometimes be a confusing place, but we’ve also got guides to help you figure out whether someone has blocked you, and to decipher what different emojis mean when appearing next to someone’s username.