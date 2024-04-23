Entertainment

How to delete friends on Snapchat

Kawter Abed
Snapchat logo on yellow backgroundUnsplash: Alexander Shatov

Snapchat allows you to unfriend people if you no longer want them on your friend list. Here’s how to delete friends on Snapchat.

Social media app Snapchat offers many helpful features to manage interactions, including the ability to remove someone from your friends list.

Whether you want to remove an old acquaintance, or simply limit who can view your Stories and send you snaps, knowing how to delete friends on Snapchat can help keep your feed relevant and enjoyable. Here’s how to do it.

How to remove a friend on Snapchat

To remove a friend from your Snapchat friend list, you can follow these steps:

  1. Open Snapchat.
  2. Swipe right to go to the Chat screen where you can see recent conversations.
  3. Tap and hold on a friend’s name until a new menu pops up.
  4. From the menu, press ‘Manage Friendship.’ This will open a new set of options specifically related to your relationship with this friend.
  5. Tap ‘Remove Friend’ to delete the person from your friends list. You may have to confirm your choice when prompted.

Once you remove a friend on Snapchat, they will not be notified directly. However, they may notice they no longer see your Stories or receive snaps from you, depending on your privacy settings.

It’s also worth mentioning that deleting a friend is different from blocking them; removing stops their access to your private snaps, but they can still view any public content you post on the app.

