How to use Shazam on Snapchat

Snapchat allows you to use music recognition app Shazam to quickly identify songs playing around you. Here’s everything to know about how to use it.

Shazam is used by millions of people around the world to detect and recognize songs playing remotely. However, not everyone is aware that it’s seamlessly integrated into Snapchat.

This integration allows users to discover songs without the need to download Shazam or create an account for it. For Snapchatters, this means enjoying an enriched app experience that goes beyond photo and video sharing.

How to Shazam on Snapchat

Using Shazam on Snapchat is easy, just do as follows:

Open Snapchat. Press and hold anywhere on the camera screen when music is playing around you. Snapchat will now activate its built-in Shazam feature. Within a few seconds, it should identify the song. Once identified, you will be presented with the song’s title, an option to listen to the full song on a streaming app (Listen), and the Song Info option for more details about the song and artist.

To share your newfound musical gem with friends or followers on Snapchat, simply tap the three dots icon. This will allow you to share the song within the messaging app, showcasing your discovery and potentially introducing others to new music.

