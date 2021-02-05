 Did Dave Portnoy break up the Sway House? Josh Richards explains fall of TikTok group - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Did Dave Portnoy break up the Sway House? Josh Richards explains fall of TikTok group

Published: 5/Feb/2021 2:17

by Alan Bernal
dave portnoy sway house
via BFFs YouTube / SwayLA Instagram

Share

Josh Richards

The fate of the once-great Sway House collective has been up in the air, and TikTok star Josh Richards explained how the group dialed down, as well as Dave Portnoy’s place in the whole dilemma.

Much of this speculation started in early December 2020 when Blake Gray’s tweets sparked speculation that something bigger was happening around the Sway House.

“All good things must come to an end at some point,” he said, instantly igniting discourse around the TitkTok collective.

Shortly after, it was damage control from members like Bryce Hall and Richards who shut down those rumors in the following days, saying no one had left the group.

Of course, matters weren’t made any better as influencers started disassociating themselves from ‘Sway House’ on their socials.

As a commentator of the L.A. influencer scene, there was talk that Portnoy might have had something to do with Sway House seemingly crumbling, something that he asked Richards on the BFF’s Podcast.

“No, I don’t [think you split up Sway House],” Richards said in response to the host.

“I think that’s something people are talking about… but it’s hard to say it’s split up or if it’s still even exists — It’s weird cause half the people are already out of it.”

Richards then explained how the members remember Sway House with fond memories, but talked about the natural separation the group is going through as they grow their own individual content.

“How can you really say it’s broken up?” Richards continued to say. “Cause one week there’s no YouTube content together, a TikTok hasn’t been made, or there’s this joking around, or this beef, that ‘Sway’s over, Sway’s ended.’ People just jump to conclusions.”

sway house la
SwayLA Instagram
Sway members are still collaborating, just not as much as before.

Richards explains that everyone eventually found their target content that they individually do. So while they’ll work together when possible, they’re all largely doing their own thing.

Moreover, the group is “growing up,” as Richards says. Now that everyone is dipping into the business or managerial side of social media stardom, Richards said that Sway House fans might not get their regular dose of content even if the TikTokers do link up.

As for Portnoy’s place in the saga, Richards downplayed any involvement from Portnoy and is expecting the friends to make sporadic content every once in a while.

Entertainment

UFC’s Dustin Poirier says YouTubers challenging pro fighters “crosses the line”

Published: 4/Feb/2021 23:59

by Michael Gwilliam
dustin poirier and jake paul
Instagram/dustinpoirier/jakepaul

Share

Jake Paul Logan Paul UFC

MMA star Dustin Poirier is still fresh off an incredible victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 257, and in a recent appearance on Hot Ones, was asked for his thoughts on YouTube boxing matches.

For those out of the loop, YouTube celebrities duking it out in boxing matches have been extremely popular in recent years, partly because of brothers Jake and Logan Paul.

The two have been headlining events or scoring KOs on cards stacked with talent, such as the return of ‘iron’ Mike Tyson. However, the YouTubers haven’t been sticking to just fighting each other and have now ventured into challenging major combat sports icons.

For instance, Logan Paul is scheduled to fight boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, while Jake is primed to take on former UFC star Ben Askren. Even then, Jake has wanted to get his hands on other fighters such as Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis.

Jake Paul training with Logan Paul
Instagram/jakepaul
Jake and Logan Paul have made YouTube boxing popular.

On the February 4 episode of Hot Ones, host Sean Evans straight up asked Poirier for his thoughts on YouTube boxers and how he felt about them challenging pros who have been in the sport for a long time. (Segment starts at 13:55)

“There does seem to be two schools of thought, you know? Those who think that the excitement around these events is good for the sport and then the other school of thought being that this is a total embarrassment to boxing,” Evans explained. “Where do you fall on that spectrum?”

According to Poirier, the fact that pay-per-views are selling proves that these YouTuber matches are entertainment.

“If you’re selling pay-per-views then you’re in the business of making money and entertainment, I understand that. So, I know why these guys are being pushed and all this stuff,” he said while eating some hot wings. “But if you’re a true boxing fan, I see you on that side as well.”

For the 32-year-old, he understands the problem some fans have with YouTubers being the face of the sport.

“The casual fans out there, when they talk about combat sports, you don’t want them to think of somebody whose misrepresenting people who worked their whole entire lives to master a craft that very few do,” he explained. “But it’s business. I understand what’s going on.”

Dustin Porier wins vs McGregor
YouTube/UFC
Dustin knocked out McGregor at UFC 257.

When asked about “internet clout monsters” cutting WWE-style promos against actual fighters and if it crosses a line, Poirier didn’t pull any punches.

“It crosses the line to me because I’m one of these guys who can really scrap. I wish these guys would get the fights they’re calling for and get in there with real opponents and then we’ll see who is talking after,” the top-ranked UFC Lightweight grinned.

While Poirier didn’t name any names, it seems like he would be interested in seeing someone like Jake Paul face off against Conor McGregor just so he can learn what it’s like to fight a pro.

Jake Paul is set to battle Ben Askren on April 17 and could have a battle with the 50-0 Floyd Mayweather lined up if he manages to win his next match. Until then, we’ll have to wait and see what the future holds.