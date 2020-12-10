Josh Richards shuts down rumors that TikTok’s Sway House is finished

TikTok star Josh Richards has shut down rumors that his Sway House collective is finished, after word started to circulate online.

Sway has been arguably one of the biggest collectives to come from TikTok, alongside the likes of the Hype House. With creators like Richards, Griffin Johnson and Bryce Hall, they’ve accumulated millions of followers and have become some of the biggest names on the platform.

While they have been involved in some controversies throughout their time, the Sway boys have maintained a large, solid fanbase.

That’s why, when rumors started to circulate that Sway might be over and done with, they’ve had to step out and tell their fans that all is still well and good, and they’re still very much together.

The topic came up during an episode of Josh Richards’ BFFs podcast with Dave Portnoy, who asked “what the hell is going on with Sway house?” From there, Josh had to explain the rumors and what had really gone down.

“Dude… I woke up and I got a FaceTime from Noah on the day that all these tweets were going out,” the TikToker said. “Noah’s like ‘Josh, is Sway falling apart or something?’ I had no idea what he was talking about, so I instantly go on my phone and start seeing all these tweets.”

Adding that he has “no f**king clue what happened,” Josh clearly has no clue how these rumors came to be, but that Sway are losing followers on Instagram as a result — despite the fact that the collective is definitely not “dead,” as Portnoy put it.

Topic starts at 2:42

Josh does say it could be attributed to some tweets posted by member Blake Gray, but if this is the case, he clearly feels fans have read too much into the situation.

While the Sway house may not necessarily be just a group of creators living in a single house anymore, it appears the group still very much consider themselves together, so fans have nothing to worry about.