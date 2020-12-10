Logo
Josh Richards shuts down rumors that TikTok’s Sway House is finished

Published: 10/Dec/2020 10:49

by Jacob Hale
Sway House group on TikTok
Instagram: swayla

Josh Richards Sway House TikTok

TikTok star Josh Richards has shut down rumors that his Sway House collective is finished, after word started to circulate online.

Sway has been arguably one of the biggest collectives to come from TikTok, alongside the likes of the Hype House. With creators like Richards, Griffin Johnson and Bryce Hall, they’ve accumulated millions of followers and have become some of the biggest names on the platform.

While they have been involved in some controversies throughout their time, the Sway boys have maintained a large, solid fanbase.

That’s why, when rumors started to circulate that Sway might be over and done with, they’ve had to step out and tell their fans that all is still well and good, and they’re still very much together.

Sway House LA
Instagram: swayla
The Sway House is a collective of male TikTokers with tens of millions of followers.

The topic came up during an episode of Josh Richards’ BFFs podcast with Dave Portnoy, who asked “what the hell is going on with Sway house?” From there, Josh had to explain the rumors and what had really gone down.

“Dude… I woke up and I got a FaceTime from Noah on the day that all these tweets were going out,” the TikToker said. “Noah’s like ‘Josh, is Sway falling apart or something?’ I had no idea what he was talking about, so I instantly go on my phone and start seeing all these tweets.”

Adding that he has “no f**king clue what happened,” Josh clearly has no clue how these rumors came to be, but that Sway are losing followers on Instagram as a result — despite the fact that the collective is definitely not “dead,” as Portnoy put it.

Topic starts at 2:42

Josh does say it could be attributed to some tweets posted by member Blake Gray, but if this is the case, he clearly feels fans have read too much into the situation.

While the Sway house may not necessarily be just a group of creators living in a single house anymore, it appears the group still very much consider themselves together, so fans have nothing to worry about.

TikTok stars side with Madi Monroe in Chris Romero cheating drama

Published: 10/Dec/2020 5:19 Updated: 10/Dec/2020 5:34

by Andrew Amos
Madi Monroe and Chris Romero kissing
Instagram: Chris Romero

TikTok has been divided after Madi Monroe has been spotted with new boyfriend Jack Riyn, leaving Chris Romero in the lurch. However, various stars have come to Monroe’s defense, claiming Romero should move on after he cheated on her.

Chris Romero and Madi Monroe were once one of TikTok’s hottest couples. While there was hope they’d be getting back together after their breakup in October, those hopes have been all but dashed.

Monroe was spotted out with a mystery man, posting about her new boyfriend on Instagram.

It took fans some time to figure it out, but Monroe made it pretty obvious it was Jack Riyn, who has nearly 3 million followers on TikTok and 250,000 on Instagram.

However, this hasn’t landed well with now-ex-partner Romero. Romero didn’t target Monroe, but her new partner instead in Riyn. He claimed Riyn was “like [a] brother” during their early days in the limelight, and he shouldn’t be going behind his back.

“The fact that I helped this kid out with money and places to stay and was the reason he even went on tour in the first place. Basically took him under my wing and this [is] how he [repays] me? He [is] weird for that,” he said on Instagram.

“It be your own friends that stab you in the back,” he added on Twitter.

However, despite Romero’s claims, most of the TikTok community has rallied behind Monroe. After she herself tweeted “I really just want to be happy bro,” other creators jumped to her defence.

“You cheated get the f**k over it let her be happy holy,” Devyn Winkler said to Romero. “Let my babygirl be happy dude,” Cynthia Parker added.

There were some people on Romero’s side somewhat though. Sebastian Topete wrote “well anyone would be pressed if someone’s ‘good friend’ is with their ex,” which has received a mixed reception.

While the Romero-Monroe ship is over, the TikTok community is split over who’s in the right. There is one thing for sure though, both parties are slowly moving on ⁠— with new partners or without.