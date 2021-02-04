Logo
TikToker goes viral after using Gorilla Glue as hairspray

Published: 4/Feb/2021 23:19

by Tanner Pierce
A TikToker has gone viral – garnering a huge number of views and likes in less than a day – after she uploaded a video explaining how she used Gorilla Glue spray on her hair after running out of normal hairspray, and showed off the disastrous results.

Using a different product as substitute is normal in life. Sometimes you can’t find exactly what you’re looking for, so you grab the next best thing, or you run out, so you have to make a quick decision. Unfortunately, it seems like one TikToker made a grave mistake when using a substitute for her hairspray.

In a now-viral video, TikTok user ‘@im_d_ollady’ explained how, when she ran out of Got2B Glued hairspray, she grabbed a can of Gorilla Glue spray and used it on her hair, instead. The result is…well, as disastrous as you might expect. The glue seems to have locked her hair in place completely, possibly even adding some kind of coating over top of it.

In a new viral video, one TikTok user described how she used Gorilla Glue as hairspray.

While Gorilla Glue is normally sold in a a paste form and is known for being incredibly strong, the version she used on her hair was a spray version, which, according to the company, delivers a “clear, permanent bond that’s moisture resistant” – so it seems like this is going nowhere without serious help.

According to the user, she’s attempted to wash her hair fifteen times to no avail, and that it’s been stuck this way for around a month now. Currently, it’s unclear what solution, if any, would help her in this situation.

@im_d_olladyStiff where????? Ma hair 🤬🤬♬ original sound – Tessica Brown

Regardless, the video has garnered massive attention online. In less than 24 hours, the video has managed to get over 5 million views and 1.4 million likes on the platform, and that’s not counting the numerous re-uploads on across other social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook.

Given the fact that it’s only been less than a day, the chances of those views and likes going up is high, and who knows where it will be at in even another day. Here’s hoping she gets the whole situation resolved soon, because it can’t be good to have glue like that on your head for so long.

YouTuber Dream’s new song “Roadtrip” sparks viral support from fans

Published: 4/Feb/2021 22:24

by Virginia Glaze
When it comes to YouTubers, few have trended on Twitter as often and in such a short timeframe as ‘Dream,’ a popular Minecraft content creator whose new song is finding him on the top of social media stardom, yet again.

‘Dream’ is the name of a YouTube star who found incredible success throughout 2020. In just one year, the Minecraft-centric personality managed to gain a whopping 14 million subscribers — an unheard of growth spurt, outside of PewDiePie’s infamous battle with T-Series.

Dream, much like fellow YouTuber Corpse Husband, has never shown his face to fans. Instead, the influencer uses a cartoonish avatar and eschews face cams in his videos, lending an aura of mystery around his content and online presence.

This may be part of why he is so popular, with the YouTuber having topped Twitter’s trending page multiple times in the past few months as fans flock to the platform to show their support.

Who needs a face when you have a lot of fans?

Now, he’s trending on Twitter once again — this time after releasing his first original song alongside rapper and songwriter PmBata, titled “Roadtrip.”

The song itself isn’t half-bad; the thought-provoking, catchy tune compares his memories to a 20-hour road trip in an “old van down the East Coast.” Much like Dixie D’Amelio’s “One Whole Day,” this is a song that will get stuck in your head, whether you want it to or not.

Unsurprisingly, Dream’s fanbase quickly took their support to social media and flooded the site with the hashtag #THANKYOUDREAM, thanking the gaming-centric YouTuber for bravely stepping out into the music biz.

“IS THIS FUCKING REAL?” one excited fan tweeted. “MY MINECRAFT YOUTUBER STREAMER RELEASING FIRE ASS MUSIC?? OH MY GOD IM A FUCKING DREAM STAN AND I PROUD.”

“I’m so proud of him,” another said. “This took a lot of guts to put out, especially since it’s not his usual content, and I’m really happy to see that everyone loves it, including me. The song is really beautiful and you can bet i’m gonna have it on repeat for the next month.”

Three hours after premiering, the song has 300,000 views and counting on Dream’s official YouTube channel. It looks like his first musical venture has been a resounding success, and we can’t wait to see what more songs he has in store for the future!