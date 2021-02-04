TikToker goes viral after using Gorilla Glue as hairspray

A TikToker has gone viral – garnering a huge number of views and likes in less than a day – after she uploaded a video explaining how she used Gorilla Glue spray on her hair after running out of normal hairspray, and showed off the disastrous results.

Using a different product as substitute is normal in life. Sometimes you can’t find exactly what you’re looking for, so you grab the next best thing, or you run out, so you have to make a quick decision. Unfortunately, it seems like one TikToker made a grave mistake when using a substitute for her hairspray.

In a now-viral video, TikTok user ‘@im_d_ollady’ explained how, when she ran out of Got2B Glued hairspray, she grabbed a can of Gorilla Glue spray and used it on her hair, instead. The result is…well, as disastrous as you might expect. The glue seems to have locked her hair in place completely, possibly even adding some kind of coating over top of it.

While Gorilla Glue is normally sold in a a paste form and is known for being incredibly strong, the version she used on her hair was a spray version, which, according to the company, delivers a “clear, permanent bond that’s moisture resistant” – so it seems like this is going nowhere without serious help.

According to the user, she’s attempted to wash her hair fifteen times to no avail, and that it’s been stuck this way for around a month now. Currently, it’s unclear what solution, if any, would help her in this situation.

Regardless, the video has garnered massive attention online. In less than 24 hours, the video has managed to get over 5 million views and 1.4 million likes on the platform, and that’s not counting the numerous re-uploads on across other social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook.

Given the fact that it’s only been less than a day, the chances of those views and likes going up is high, and who knows where it will be at in even another day. Here’s hoping she gets the whole situation resolved soon, because it can’t be good to have glue like that on your head for so long.