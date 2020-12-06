 Is Sway House shutting down? Bryce Hall & more remove name from bio - Dexerto
Is Sway House shutting down? Bryce Hall & more remove name from bio

Published: 6/Dec/2020 19:25

by Virginia Glaze
Fans worry Sway House could be ending
Instagram: @swayla

TikTok fans are expressing fears that popular content collective Sway House could be shutting down, after members Bryce Hall, Blake Gray and others removed its name from their social media biographies.

Sway House is one of TikTok’s most popular content groups, rivaling the likes of the once-great Hype House, Club House, Team 10 and others.

However, it seems that, much like the Hype House before it, Sway House could be coming to an end soon, after some of its key members removed the group’s name from their bios.

Bryce Hall, Blake Gray, Josh Richards, Noah Beck and even Quinton Greggs all removed Sway House from their Instagram profiles — but that’s not the only clue that’s making fans worried.

Bryce Hall removes SwayHouse from instagram bio
Instagram: BryceHall
Bryce Hall, among other top Sway House creators, have removed the content group’s name from their Instagram biographies.

A cryptic tweet from Blake Gray appears to hint that the collective could be closing its doors, with the star writing: “All good things must come to an end at some point.”

Even Sway House’s manager, Michael Gruen, has removed Sway House from his profile, and has apparently dialed down his list of clients to Josh Richards, Bryce Hall and Griffin Johnson, excluding the other members of the group.

Despite these fears, perhaps not all is lost, as Gray also Tweeted out #sway4lyfe until the end” — although some fans likewise speculate that this could be a fond goodbye to the Sway Boys’ collaborative project.

It seems that viewers are largely divided as to what these changes could mean; some are cynical regarding the relatively short lifespan of content houses, while others are dismayed that one of their favorite Houses may be ending for good.

“I feel like he just decided to tweet a random quote and everyone just assumed the worst,” one user commented via TikTokRoom.

“The whole house is falling apart,” another said.

Josh Richards has since come out with a humorous “explanation” for the drama, appearing to joke about all the speculation in a video where he pointed out an Instagram photo he’d taken with the caption, “Noah’s hickey is the cause of the Sway Drama.”

 

Still others theorize that a potential breakup between Amelie Rose and Blake Gray could be to blame, with Amelie having published a cryptic tweet of her own that reads: “Holding onto something that you know doesn’t want to stay is a different kind of pain.”

Thus far, this is all merely speculation from fans, and no purported shutdown of Sway House has yet been announced. All viewers can do is watch and wait as one of TikTok’s biggest groups appears to make massive changes behind the scenes.

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 3/Dec/2020 17:32

by Shane King

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.