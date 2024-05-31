RiceGum quits streaming one year after inking Rumble deal

Prominent influencer Bryan ‘RiceGum’ Le says he’s done with streaming nearly a year after signing a deal with Rumble.

RiceGum is a long-time content creator with roots on YouTube, but he’s since moved on to streaming.

In July 2023, Le teased he’d be moving from Twitch — where he boasts over 1 million followers — to Rumble, despite supposedly receiving a lucrative offer from Kick.

Now, nearly a year later, RiceGum has claimed that he’s finished with streaming for good.

On May 30, Le went live in a broadcast titled ‘LAST STREAM BYE,’ where he thanked his fans for watching him on Rumble but admitted that streaming took up a massive portion of his time, saying that his contract with the site was almost at an end.

He also revealed that Rumble had told him his audience wasn’t growing, and took out a portion of his required hours, shortening his time with the platform. “They were like, you can keep streaming if you want,” he explained. “I was like, ‘About that…'”

“I really sat here for a year of my life,” he reflected on his time with Rumble. “When you’re streaming, you can’t really do anything else besides commit to this sh*t.”

“I could have streamed for a month or two and no one f*cking watches me and they drop my deal or whatever, but you guys were in here, you guys really helped me secure this sh*t. You guys have a warm place in my heart.”

This news came just a day before streamer BruceDropEmOff revealed he was leaving Kick to return to Twitch a year after he signed with the platform, marking another major change in the space as contracts come to an end.

RiceGum admitted that he “doesn’t know” what’s next for him and his content, but judging by his last broadcast, it appears as though streaming under a contract isn’t his style.

“We gotta get back to the drawing board, bro,” he said. “…I don’t really wanna do YouTube. TikTok is getting banned.”

Instagram: rice RiceGum isn’t sure what the future holds for his content after claiming that he’s officially retiring from streaming on Rumble.

When asked if he’d move to Kick, Le claimed that the platform “ain’t even all that,” saying that when he signed to Rumble, “people made it seem like I was missing out on so much.

“Honestly, Twitch is where it’s at, but I don’t really know what I’m gonna stream on,” he continued, going on to speculate that he’d been “shadow-banned” on the platform.

For now, RiceGum’s future in content creation is up in the air, leaving his fans curious to see what his next move will be.