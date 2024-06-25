Beavo says TikTok fame “ruined” his life & admits he’s broke

English TikTok star Beavo says he’s “broke” and claims that internet fame has “ruined” his life after appearing on an episode of the ‘Whatever’ podcast.

Beavis Brandon, also known by his online moniker ‘Beavo,’ skyrocketed to stardom in 2023 thanks to his viral videos eating burgers and other food items in a single bite.

Since then, he’s enjoyed the fruits of his viral status, as seen on his Instagram page posing with models and luxury cars — even getting himself a mouthful of new veneers earlier this year.

However, the TikTok star that he’s now completely broke, as told in a series of videos posted to his page in June 2024.

On June 23, he posted a video with the caption, “Me trying to vibe knowing I’m getting kicked out in two weeks — not a vibe being broke.”

Later that day, he posted another video expounding upon his financial situation, where he said things are “not looking great” for his pocketbook at the moment.

“I’m not gonna lie, it’s all come from the Whatever podcast,” he admitted. “Lying, trying to make a character, trying to be like these other influencers. And it has all backfired.

“I believed the wrong people. My relationship is rocky now, because I’m not earning money, putting pressure on her. And I’m just getting a lot of hate. I just don’t feel like I can act like this anymore.”

He went on to say that he feels “TikTok has ruined my life a little bit,” saying his “time has come” and apologizing to anyone he’s offended during his time in the limelight.

While some viewers are urging the influencer to take a break — which he plans on doing over the next few days — others argue that this is just Beavo pretending, once again, in order to get views.

“He’s not broke, it’s a skit,” one viewer commented.

“The fact you’re worried your missus might leave you because you have no money says your whole relationship is built on nothing,” another said. “Money shouldn’t influence whether someone wants you or not.”

“Bro legit just had to eat food and restaurants and do food reviews,” another wrote.

Beavo’s latest statement follows his appearance on the Whatever podcast in May, where he spoke about his open relationship with his girlfriend, Sophia. The TikToker got clowned after admitting that he and Sophia make money by creating adult content — something he says has now backfired on him in major ways.

YouTube: whatever clips

That being said, some viewers are still skeptical that he’s actually broke, with many speculating that this is just another ploy for views after suffering public humiliation on the Whatever podcast.