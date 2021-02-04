UFC’s Dustin Poirier says YouTubers challenging pro fighters “crosses the line”

MMA star Dustin Poirier is still fresh off an incredible victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 257, and in a recent appearance on Hot Ones, was asked for his thoughts on YouTube boxing matches.

For those out of the loop, YouTube celebrities duking it out in boxing matches have been extremely popular in recent years, partly because of brothers Jake and Logan Paul.

The two have been headlining events or scoring KOs on cards stacked with talent, such as the return of ‘iron’ Mike Tyson. However, the YouTubers haven’t been sticking to just fighting each other and have now ventured into challenging major combat sports icons.

For instance, Logan Paul is scheduled to fight boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, while Jake is primed to take on former UFC star Ben Askren. Even then, Jake has wanted to get his hands on other fighters such as Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis.

On the February 4 episode of Hot Ones, host Sean Evans straight up asked Poirier for his thoughts on YouTube boxers and how he felt about them challenging pros who have been in the sport for a long time. (Segment starts at 13:55)

“There does seem to be two schools of thought, you know? Those who think that the excitement around these events is good for the sport and then the other school of thought being that this is a total embarrassment to boxing,” Evans explained. “Where do you fall on that spectrum?”

According to Poirier, the fact that pay-per-views are selling proves that these YouTuber matches are entertainment.

“If you’re selling pay-per-views then you’re in the business of making money and entertainment, I understand that. So, I know why these guys are being pushed and all this stuff,” he said while eating some hot wings. “But if you’re a true boxing fan, I see you on that side as well.”

For the 32-year-old, he understands the problem some fans have with YouTubers being the face of the sport.

“The casual fans out there, when they talk about combat sports, you don’t want them to think of somebody whose misrepresenting people who worked their whole entire lives to master a craft that very few do,” he explained. “But it’s business. I understand what’s going on.”

When asked about “internet clout monsters” cutting WWE-style promos against actual fighters and if it crosses a line, Poirier didn’t pull any punches.

“It crosses the line to me because I’m one of these guys who can really scrap. I wish these guys would get the fights they’re calling for and get in there with real opponents and then we’ll see who is talking after,” the top-ranked UFC Lightweight grinned.

While Poirier didn’t name any names, it seems like he would be interested in seeing someone like Jake Paul face off against Conor McGregor just so he can learn what it’s like to fight a pro.

Jake Paul is set to battle Ben Askren on April 17 and could have a battle with the 50-0 Floyd Mayweather lined up if he manages to win his next match. Until then, we’ll have to wait and see what the future holds.