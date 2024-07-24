Kai Cenat & AMP kicked out of $30M NYC penthouse days after YouTube reveal

Kai Cenat, Fanum, Agent, and the rest of AMP were kicked out of their new NYC Penthouse just three days after uploading a tour of the place on YouTube.

On July 20, 2024, AMP uploaded a video to its YouTube channel revealing the new NYC penthouse that the team moved into together.

Twitch streamer Agent00 revealed that the penthouse was over 6,000 square feet, two stories tall, and claimed that it cost the org $30,000,000.

The video has received nearly 5M views at the time of writing, and over 6.3K comments from fans excited about the new AMP location.

However, Agent00 revealed on July 23 that AMP has already been kicked out of the high-dollar penthouse – but he wasn’t sure exactly why it was happening.

“We just got the call, not gonna lie, the owner’s been tired of us the last couple of days. I will miss the view. The crazy part is we just dropped the penthouse reveal. We gotta find a new spot,” he said in the video.

Kai Cenat spoke about the situation on stream and was confused as to why they got kicked out, as well.

“Word to my mother, we did not do anything, gang. We knew in here that we had to be a little more chill, and a little more calm. We actually did not do sh*t, gang,” he said.

A fan asked if it could be because the group was “loud.” Kai responded: “Were in a two-story $30M penthouse, where’s the complaints coming from?”

Fanum was similarly confused, and spoke about it on his last stream from the $30M penthouse.

“It’s not cap. Chat, it’s not cap. It’s not bullsh*t,” he said. “We getting packed the f**k up, G. They getting us out of here. I just don’t understand why they’re getting us out of here. I just feel like we ain’t done sh*t.”

Fanum also said that he has two other houses in the area they could use while looking for a new place to all live together.

We’ll have to wait to see what Kai, Fanum, Agent, and the rest of AMP have up their sleeves for the next group location.

Kai’s last stream at the NYC penthouse wasn’t without its share of excitement, however, as he reacted to an unreleased song from Drake and Lil Yachty in a moment that went viral across his fanbase.