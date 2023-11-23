Dave Portnoy & Silvana Mojica break-up: Cryptic TikTok has fans convinced they’re over

After Silvana Mojica shared a tearful TikTok video saying Dave Portnoy broke up with her, fans couldn’t help but drag the Barstool Sports founder.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy and his model girlfriend Silvana Mojica of over two years have seemingly broken up.

Though Portnoy has yet to speak on the details, Mojica posted a tearful video on TikTok.

Fans of the couple have since reacted by dragging Portnoy for the sudden change in his relationship status.

Fans say they only liked Dave Portnoy because of girlfriend Silvana Mojica

Portnoy and Mojica were first linked back in March 2021 when they were seen getting to know each other at a Miami club.

The two continued their relationship for over two years. However, Mojica posted a video to TikTok on Wednesday, November 22, with the caption, “Imagine you buy these for someone and then get broken up with.”

She then showed what appeared to be sentimental greeting cards that she had bought for Portnoy.

One of the cards read, “Angels couldn’t be everywhere, so they sent me you.” Another said, “I have little hearts in my eyes for you.”

To add to the emotion of the breakup video, Mojica was playing “Fast Car” by Tracy Chapman in the background while she cried.

Fans of the couple who have seen Mojica’s video were quick to say they only liked Portnoy because of her.

While others took their comments further, saying, “He never deserved you anyway.” And, “The girlies are coming for you, Dave!!!”

One fan even mentioned the fact that they had broken up just one day before Thanksgiving, pointing out the “audacity” Portnoy had to do that to Mojica.

Though Mojica’s statement was subtle, her tears spoke volumes. Portnoy, on the other hand, has yet to release any information regarding their split.