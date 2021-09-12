David Dobrik left speechless after superfan gets a tattoo of YouTube star

YouTube Star David Dobrik was left speechless after a devoted superfan approached him on the streets and revealed that she’s had a tattoo of his name on her finger for more than two years.

Celebrities and internet personalities are no strangers to seeing their names and faces tattooed on fan’s bodies.

Everyone from CorpseHusband, Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys, and Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins, to Joe Rogan have experienced it. However, that doesn’t make it any less shocking.

It must be surreal to see a fan so dedicated to you and your content, they’re willing to have a symbol of you permanently etched on their skin.

David Dobrik got to experience that first-hand after encountering a superfan on the streets.

David filmed a video of him talking to the fan posted it on Instagram. “This girl has had this for two years,” he said as he zoomed in on the tattoo located on the inner side of her middle finger.

“What was the point of it?”

“Because I love you,” she replied before nervously looking away from the camera.

Some viewers described the interaction as “creepy” and “cult-like,” while others maintained that it’s her body and her choice.

Dobrik still has a loyal fanbase even after all the controversy and drama he’s been involved in, and this fan’s tattoo proves it.

Some believe his celebrated comeback is a worrying trend. But that hasn’t stopped him from diving into new and exciting projects like his all-new travel show, Discovering David Dobrik.