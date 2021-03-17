Durte Dom accused of sexually assaulting Vlog Squad extra during David Dobrik shoot - Dexerto

Dominykas Zeglaitis, better known as former Vlog Squad member ‘Durte Dom’, has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman who was “too intoxicated to consent” during the filming of a video blog for David Dobrik’s growing YouTube channel in late 2018.

Hannah, 20 years old at the time, accuses Zeglaitis, then 23, of sexually assaulting her by engaging in sexual activity while she was “so incapacitated” she couldn’t consent.

According to Hannah, who spoke to Kate Tenbarge from Business Insider about the night, she and her friends ⁠felt pressured by Zeglaitis and other Vlog Squad members to create content that “objectified [them].” The vlog stars also provided alcohol, because the girls were too young to buy it themselves.

Advertisement

Dobrik filmed Hannah and her six friends engaging with several Vlog Squad members, including Jason Nash, Jeff Wittke, Zeglaitis, Todd Smith, and more.

“It was very much an environment where it felt like saying ‘no’ was not okay,” Hannah said. “It felt like from the moment we came there was an expectation that they were doing us a favor and we had to give them content. They were verbally, like, ‘Why aren’t you guys being fun? Do something sort of sexy’.”

Towards the end of the evening, Zeglaitis allegedly led Hannah and another friend, Audrey, into a nearby bedroom. At the time, Hannah was “not fully coherent, and articulate,” another friend said of the situation. “Obviously she did not consent.”

Advertisement

The deleted Oct. 2018 vlog uploaded to David Dobrik’s channel ⁠— titled “SHE SHOULD NOT HAVE PLAYED WITH FIRE!!” — confirms all three were in the room.

During the vlog upload, which runs for four and a half minutes, Dobrik ⁠— camera in hand ⁠— and other Vlog Squad members repetitively open the door and film Durte Dom with Hannah and Audrey, until Zeglaitis reportedly “locked the door.”

When the door was finally opened again, only Zeglaitis and Audrey emerged. Sarah found Hannah lying “limp” on the bed, unable to move or get dressed.

Hannah says she does not remember having sex that evening. She does, however, remember that after Zeglaitis was finished, she struggled to dress herself due to being so intoxicated.

Advertisement

“What I do remember is lying on the bed in that room alone, and my roommate at the time coming in and being super worried and putting my underwear on me because I couldn’t do that by myself.”

Hannah confirms she has not filed charges against Zeglaitis.

Below is a reupload of the Oct. 2018 video, posted by Jame Andy.

In 2019, things came to a head for Hannah, who says she still had no recollection of the night. She had a panic attack in a cab on the way home, stating “I was [sexually assaulted]” over and over. She investigated her options in the Californian legal system, before deciding it would be difficult to pursue a case due to being drunk at the time.

Advertisement

She contacted Zeglaitis soon after to request the video be delisted.

“It’s incredibly disturbing to me to have a video online that documents an entire night I have no recollection of, and have everyone around me view that as a reflection of my character, especially considering the mature content,” Hannah wrote to Zeglaitis in a lengthy text message.

“Looking back on the experience, I feel taken advantage of.”

An hour later, Zeglaitis responded: “Okay, I respect your wishes. The videos [sic] down.” It was the last time the former Vlog Squad member ever contacted Hannah.

Zeglaitis has not publicly commented on the allegations.

Advertisement

The last time he said anything regarding the night was when he was contacted by Kate Tenbarge for Insider in late February. At the time he said he wanted to avoid speaking about the Vlog Squad. Instead, he reportedly wanted to talk about his “own achievements.”

None of the Vlog Squad members from the now-deleted 2018 video have formally responded to requests for comment either. David Dobrik’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, told Insider that “David will be addressing his community directly.”

Read More: Valorant pro Sinatraa accused of sexual abuse

“Anyone who knows him knows he does not condone misconduct in any form. Vlog participants provide consent before anything is posted,” the written statement reportedly continues. “Whenever consent is retracted, posts are removed. Any insinuation of wrongdoing is inaccurate and defamatory.”

As of publication, David Dobrik has not addressed the allegations.

Zeglaitis recently uploaded a video on March 10 in which he says he wants to be “held accountable for [his] actions.” The ex-Vlog Squad member does not mention Hannah or the Oct. 2018 video once in his 14:44 minute upload.

Hannah explained she only shared her story so that Zeglaitis, Dobrik, and the rest of the Vlog Squad members who were involved in the video might “recognize her perspective of that night.” She added that she has no expectations of an apology, or a process of accountability, however.

Read More: David Dobrik responds to sexual assault claims

“Of course it would be nice to get an apology, to get them to admit what they did wrong,” Hannah said. “I was exploited for content and stripped of a voice.”