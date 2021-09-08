How to watch Discovering David Dobrik: Travel series with Vlog Squad

David Dobrik has announced that he will be hosting a brand new travel show called Discovering David Dobrik on streaming service Discovery+.

The YouTube star quickly became one of the most popular creators on the internet with his short-form vlogging series, full of pranks, funny antics, and huge giveaways of cars and money.

He took a break throughout 2020 and 2021 as the global health situation developed, and became embroiled in controversy when it came out that Vlog Squad member Durte Dom had allegedly sexually assaulted someone within the confines of one of Dobrik’s vlogs.

Now, though, he’s back to posting regularly and has even landed himself this huge deal with Discovery for a new show on their streaming service.

What is Discovering David Dobrik?

Discovery+ have given Dobrik the chance to put together a travel series starring himself and featuring several of his friends from the Vlog Squad, his group of YouTuber companions.

Though there’s no financial information provided on the deal, we can imagine Dobrik is getting handsomely paid for this. According to a post on his Instagram story, the show will see Dobrik and his friends go to a new country every episode.

The show is set to have a 10-episode run according to Forbes and will debut later in 2021.

As a DACA dreamer, @DavidDobrik was unable to travel outside of the U.S. – until now. Join the Vlog Squad on their journey to secure his green card in the #DiscoveringDavidDobrik series coming to @discoveryplus later this year. Watch a mini-episode NOW: https://t.co/TdNjqIckx6 pic.twitter.com/UACFZwRRt5 — Discovery (@Discovery) September 7, 2021

Discovering David Dobrik release date

For now, there’s no clear indication of when episodes of Discovering David Dobrik will launch.

At the time of writing, Dobrik has been posting to his Instagram story from Paris, France, so filming is clearly already underway, and he even visited his home country of Slovakia in a vlog posted on September 7.

With the suggestion that episodes will debut later in the year, and with episodes airing monthly, we can definitely expect the first to arrive in or by December 2021. Aside from that, it’s very much up in the air right now.

How to watch Discovering David Dobrik

Discovering David Dobrik will be watchable when it launches on Discovery’s streaming service Discovery+. To watch the show, you will have to be a subscriber, so make sure to sign up to Discovery+ ready for when the show launches.

There are various subscription levels, and you’ll want to make sure the service is accessible in your country or territory before getting your hopes up.

Is David Dobrik allowed to leave the country?

Many Dobrik fans are aware of his status as a Dreamer and a DACA recipient, meaning that while he lived in the U.S., he couldn’t return to Slovakia or leave the country for fear of not getting back in.

In the vlog embedded above, Dobrik revealed that he had received a Green Card, allowing him to live and work permanently in the United States, nullifying any issues he had before.

As a result, fans of the YouTuber can likely expect to see a lot more variation in his personal content, too, as well as this huge new Discovery+ show.

“It’s everyone’s dream to be able to travel the world with friends and now I get to do that,” Dobrik said of the show. “I can’t wait.”