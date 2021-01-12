Logo
Corpse Husband responds after superfan literally tattoos his breath on her arm

Published: 12/Jan/2021 12:50

by Alice Hearing
Corpse Husband tattoo
Twitter: CorpseHusband/ Twitter:ChaosIcon

Corpse Husband

A diehard fan of popular YouTuber Corpse Husband has got a soundwave of his breathing tattooed on her arm, and even the internet star himself is impressed. 

Corpse Husband is a YouTuber who experienced an abrupt surge in popularity in 2020, accumulating a wave of new fans after jumping on the Among Us hype, scoring views in the many millions for both his old and new content.

He started YouTube in 2015, and focused primarily on narrating spooky stories online with his mesmerizingly deep voice, though notably has not yet revealed his face.

His dedicated fans managed to win out against possibly the biggest fandom on the planet when fans of Corpse Husband and BTS tried to see who could ‘ratio’ Mr Beast’s tweet the hardest, with Corpse winning by a tiny margin and securing $10,000 for charity.

Corpse Husband image in front of Among Us background
YouTube: Corpse Husband / InnerSloth
His face is still a mystery, but Corpse Husband is one of the biggest streamers and YouTubers right now.

Corpse has slowly begun revealing parts of himself online but maintaining his anonymity. First, it was #onlyhands, and in celebration of hitting 1 million followers on Instagram, he revealed a single strand of his hair in a reveal he called #onlystrands.

One extremely passionate follower got a strand of the internet celebrity’s hair tattooed on her arm. ‘CorpseBaddie’ on Twitter decided she wanted to immortalize the image by actually tattooing the hair strand on her ribs.

It seems as though it’s now set a precedent and one fan has got an arguably more insane tattoo. On January 10 Corpse Husband tweeted a short audio clip of him breathing, and his cult status sent the clip viral, garnering more than 385,000 likes and 68,000 retweets at the time of writing.

Twitter user @chaosicon Tweeted shortly after “Sean: Someone’s gonna find a way to get that tattooed. Me: Challenge accepted. #onlybreath” followed by an image of the tattoo of a soundwave of the audio clip.

At the time of writing it has had nearly 50,000 likes, and Corpse himself responded “omg,” alongside fellow YouTuber JackSepticEye who also responded with an astounded “bro!”

This fan now has both Corpse’s hair and breath tattooed.

Understandably other Twitter users would aghast at the extent to which Corpse fans will show their loyalty. One person wrote “I’m so scared of corpse stans help.” Others shared nothing but support, with one supportive friend writing, “I feel like you’re becoming a walking Corpse billboard and honestly, we love to see it. Iconic.”

There’s clearly no limit to how far his followers will go to show their love, leaving us wondering what could possibly come next.

PogChamps 3 chess tournament announced ft. Mr Beast, Pokimane, xQc, more

Published: 12/Jan/2021 5:16 Updated: 12/Jan/2021 10:53

by Brad Norton
PogChamps 3 graphic
Chess.com / Twitter: xQc / Twitter: Pokimanelol

Chess

PogChamps 3 has officially been revealed as Grandmaster Hikaru’s major chess tournament is lined up for its biggest run yet with internet celebrities like Mr Beast and Pokimane joining the fun.

With chess having taken over much of streaming culture throughout 2020, the exceedingly popular PogChamps event is back for its third iteration. With tens of thousands often on the line and some of the biggest streamers taking part, it has quickly become a must-watch tournament.

Five months later after the second event and the next big chess tournament has just been locked in. The biggest streamers and a handful of mainstream celebs will be coached up by an array of accomplished chess players.

From when the action gets underway to every name signed up thus far, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about the PogChamps 3 chess tournament.

PogChamps 3: Chess tournament format

PogChamps 3 graphic
Chess.com
The third PogChamps event is all set for February 14.

The popular chess event has just been announced but we’re still a while off from the first games. PogChamps 3 won’t be kicking off until February 14 this time around.

While the first two tournaments featured $50,000 prize pools each, things are being turned up a notch for the third iteration. $100,000 is on the line with Chess.com also matching up to $100,000 in donations for charitable organizations.

If the event follows an identical structure to its previous run, we should have a rough idea on how things will unfold. PogChamps 2 kicked off with an 11-day group stage before advancing through a five-day playoff bracket. There’s no reason to believe PogChamps 3 will buck this trend. However, we’ll be sure to update you if that’s the case.

PogChamps 3 graphic
Chess.com
Many accomplished chess players will be coaching up the big names involved.

Given the global nature of the chess tournament, this event will be played online once again. Competitors will be joining the broadcast from the comfort of their homes. 

Additionally, you’ll be able to tune in from a variety of platforms. PogChamps 3 is set to go live across Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and more to be announced soon.

PogChamps 3: Players & talent

PogChamps 3 graphic
Chess.com
PogChamps 3 features some of the biggest Twitch streamers alongside mainstream celebs.

From the biggest social media personalities to mainstream celebrities, more big names are getting involved this time around than ever before.

You’ve got rappers mixing it up with Hollywood actors and Twitch streamers alike. All the while, chess superstars will be coaching their chosen players and providing commentary for the event as well. Below is an up to date list of every name locked in for PogChamps 3 thus far.

Confirmed Players
 Who are they?
Mr Beast Philanthropist cited as pioneering expensive stunts on YouTube.
Pokimane The most subscribed female Twitch star on the platform.
Myth Legendary Fortnite Twitch streamer.
xQc Overwatch legend and Luminosity member.
MoistCr1TiKaL Jack-of-all-trades star with over 7.3 million subscribers.
Ludwig Considered to be the fastest button masher in the world.
Logic Powerhouse American rapper.
CodeMiko The world’s first virtual CGI streamer.
Daniel Negreanu Professional champion poker player.
Michelle Khare Former professional cyclist turned YouTuber.
Rainn Wilson Iconic actor and former star of The Office.

 

Confirmed Coaches & Commentators Who are they?
GM Hikaru 5-time United States Chess Champion.
Levy Rozman American International Master, coach, commentator, and streamer
Anna Rudolf FIDE International Master and Woman Grandmaster.
Alexandra Botez FIDE Master, and first female president of the Stanford University Chess Club.
Andrea Botez Sister of Alexandra Botez, the sisters recently signed to Team Envy.
Daniel Naroditsky Naroditsky became a published chess author 2010 at just 14 years old.
Nemo Former World Youth Champion holding titles of both Woman Grandmaster and FIDE Master.
Daniel Rensch Holds Arizona state’s record for the youngest national master when 14 years old, now Chess.com’s Chief Chess Officer.