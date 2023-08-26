David Dobrik announces celebrity pickleball tournament for charity

David Dobrik is hosting a celebrity Pickleball tournament for charity. And he’s already got a partner picked out for the game.

For anyone who might not know, influencer and former vlogger David Dobrik used to play tennis as a child but has since developed a newfound love for pickleball. And despite the name, the sport doesn’t involve any cucumbers.

Instead, it’s a racket or paddle sport where players hit a hollow plastic ball back and forth over a 34-inch high net until one fails to return the ball or commits an infraction.

And now Dobrik is looking to cement himself as the pickleball king with a celebrity tournament he’s hosting for charity.

Teaming up with CELSIUS Energy Drinks for the tournament, Dobrik told Distractify about what he had planned and who he was partnering up with in hopes of stealing first place.

“I’m just I’m a big fan of pickleball and I’m like, a bigger fan of having people around my house,” Dobrik said. “So this is like the perfect combination of everything from friends to my favorite drink [CELSIUS], a combination of fun things. So I’m really excited.”

The tournament will take place on August 25 at Dobrik’s Los Angeles residence. Some of the celebrities expected to appear include model, influencer, and actress Olivia Culpo and The Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron.

As for who Dobrik has recruited as his partner in crime? The one and only Taylor Lautner.

“I chose him because I played with him a couple of times. And the guy is actually pretty great,” Dobrik explained, confident that the two “have this in the bag.”

We wish them the best of luck in taking the crown. Check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.