David Dobrik returns to YouTube to show off his insane new house

Published: 9/Feb/2021 0:28

by Virginia Glaze
David Dobrik returns to YouTube
YouTube: David Dobrik Too

After nearly a year of inactivity, YouTube star David Dobrik is finally back to making content — this time, in a brand-new home.

David Dobrik is one of YouTube’s most popular content creators. Boasting over 8 million subscribers, Dobrik is famous for his chaotic, high-energy vlogs, where he pulls off insane pranks, gets into all sorts of shenanigans with his friend group, and gives away luxury items (and even cash) to his fans.

However, Dobrik went silent on YouTube at the beginning of the global health crisis last year, claiming that it was “basically impossible to film the stuff we would normally want to film” — although he has uploaded some intermittent content in-between.

Luckily, Dobrik has finally returned to the platform a year later (at least, on his second channel) showcasing his impressive new home. The house boasts a swimming pool, a water fountain exclusively for fruit punch, a movie theater room, and even an official podcast studio for his VIEWS show.

That’s not all; Dobrik also revealed that forthcoming content of his will be far more regular, claiming that he hopes to upload videos of his previously audio-only VIEWS podcast alongside fellow influencer Jason Nash.

For those out of the loop, though, Dobrik’s new pad might seem like a random move, but the YouTuber may very well have chosen to change locales due to the high amount of stalkers who showed up at his old house.

In fact, one stalker keyed his assistant’s new Bronco, while another stalker broke into his very own bedroom under the premise of bringing him his postmates order. Yet another stalker left him a terrifying note via drone, claiming that the vlogger would “soon know” who they were.

@daviddobrikIve never seen something like this♬ original sound – DAVID DOBRIK

Those are just some of many other instances of unwanted guests breaching personal boundaries, so it comes as little surprise that Dobrik might have chosen to change location in order to get away from surprise visitors.

That being said, it seems like Dobrik and co are absolutely pumped to get working in their new podcast studio, giving fans a fair share of content after waiting nearly a year for more content from their favorite internet star.

Who is Gorilla Glue Girl? TikTok goes viral after hair malfunction

Published: 8/Feb/2021 23:28 Updated: 8/Feb/2021 23:29

by Tanner Pierce
Gorilla Glue/TikTok, @im_d_ollady

Tessica Brown, also known as the “Gorilla Glue Girl” has gone viral on TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter after uploading a video of her explaining how she used Gorilla Glue spray instead of normal hairspray, showing off the disastrous results. Now, she’s going to hospital to get it fixed.

Sometimes you can’t find exactly what you’re looking for in life. You either grab the next best thing, or you go without, so you have to make a quick decision. Unfortunately, it seems like one TikToker made a grave mistake when using a substitute for her hairspray.

In a now-viral video, TikTok user ‘im_d_ollady’ explained how, when she ran out of Got2B Glued hairspray, she grabbed a can of Gorilla Glue spray and used it on her hair, instead.

The result is as disastrous as you might expect. The glue has locked her hair in place completely, and it’s almost impossible to get out.

Gorilla Glue
In a new viral video, one TikTok user described how she used Gorilla Glue as hairspray.

While Gorilla Glue is normally sold in a paste form and is known for being incredibly strong, the version she used on her hair was a spray version, which, according to the company, delivers a “clear, permanent bond that’s moisture resistant.” This is going nowhere without serious help.

According to Brown, she’s attempted to wash her hair fifteen times to no avail, and that it’s been stuck this way for around a month now. Currently, it’s unclear what solution, if any, would help her in this situation.

@im_d_olladyStiff where????? Ma hair 🤬🤬♬ original sound – Tessica Brown

Regardless, the video has garnered massive attention online. In less than 24 hours, the video has managed to get over 5 million views and 1.4 million likes on TikTok.

That’s not counting the numerous re-uploads on across other social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook.

Gorilla Glue Girl finally gets medical help

People following the saga have managed to get the hashtag ‘#GorillaGlueGirl’ trending on Twitter as they wait for daily updates.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tessica (@im_d_ollady)

Thankfully, she’s getting help. She’s checked into a hospital, and doctors are trying to help her figure out how to get the glue out of her hair. Her Instagram post of her getting treatment has reached 150,000 likes in under 12 hours.

Gorilla Glue officially responds

On February 8, the official Gorilla Glue Twitter account released a statement responding to Brown’s “hairy” situation, explaining that their spray-on product is permanent and not for use on hair.

That being said, the brand also wished the poor TikToker the best as she continues to undergo treatment at a medical facility to remove the glue from her hair.

Hopefully her pain will be over soon, and she can brush her hand through her hair with ease in just a few days. However, the remnants of her painful trial will forever live on in the internet’s heart.