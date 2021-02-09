David Dobrik returns to YouTube to show off his insane new house

After nearly a year of inactivity, YouTube star David Dobrik is finally back to making content — this time, in a brand-new home.

David Dobrik is one of YouTube’s most popular content creators. Boasting over 8 million subscribers, Dobrik is famous for his chaotic, high-energy vlogs, where he pulls off insane pranks, gets into all sorts of shenanigans with his friend group, and gives away luxury items (and even cash) to his fans.

However, Dobrik went silent on YouTube at the beginning of the global health crisis last year, claiming that it was “basically impossible to film the stuff we would normally want to film” — although he has uploaded some intermittent content in-between.

Luckily, Dobrik has finally returned to the platform a year later (at least, on his second channel) showcasing his impressive new home. The house boasts a swimming pool, a water fountain exclusively for fruit punch, a movie theater room, and even an official podcast studio for his VIEWS show.

That’s not all; Dobrik also revealed that forthcoming content of his will be far more regular, claiming that he hopes to upload videos of his previously audio-only VIEWS podcast alongside fellow influencer Jason Nash.

For those out of the loop, though, Dobrik’s new pad might seem like a random move, but the YouTuber may very well have chosen to change locales due to the high amount of stalkers who showed up at his old house.

In fact, one stalker keyed his assistant’s new Bronco, while another stalker broke into his very own bedroom under the premise of bringing him his postmates order. Yet another stalker left him a terrifying note via drone, claiming that the vlogger would “soon know” who they were.

Those are just some of many other instances of unwanted guests breaching personal boundaries, so it comes as little surprise that Dobrik might have chosen to change location in order to get away from surprise visitors.

That being said, it seems like Dobrik and co are absolutely pumped to get working in their new podcast studio, giving fans a fair share of content after waiting nearly a year for more content from their favorite internet star.