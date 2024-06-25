John Green reveals month-long YouTube break due to mental health

YouTuber John Green has revealed plans to take a month-long break from YouTube and social media, citing mental health issues as the reason behind it.

For almost 20 years, brothers Hank and John Green have made names for themselves through various YouTube channels, books, and more.

Known as the Vlogbrothers, Hank and John also founded the now-massive VidCon event in 2010 before selling it to Paramount eight years later.

On June 25, John Green revealed to his fans that he will be taking a month-long break from YouTube and social media – but assured fans that he’ll still be at VidCon Anaheim.

“I’m taking some time off and this is a video about why,” he said to start off the video. “I have not been doing that great. The headline is that I will be at VidCon this weekend and online for the next few days, but then I am going to take the month of July away from the internet entirely,” he said.

“We’ll see how I feel in August.”

“I’ll be working on telling myself what I’ve been telling you this whole time, which is that, ‘hope sings the tune without the words and never stops at all,'” he added.

Fans took to social media to share their love for the influencer in the replies of a post he made sharing the video.

“I wish you well. Take the month off. Take more. Finish the book or don’t finish the book. What you have already accomplished is way more than the very vast,” one user replied.

Another commented: “I haven’t watched it yet but I imagine the vast majority of us understand already and, for me, I am happy you’re looking after yourself.”

“I just saw a post the other day about the importance of creative rest and this feels right on par with that sentiment! Rest, reconnect with the parts of you that feel the hope and joy, even in the littlest things! Thank you for sharing this,” a third shared.

VidCon takes place in Anaheim, California, from June 26 to June 29, 2024, and features a wide variety of content creators.