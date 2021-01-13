 David Dobrik left terrified after superfan breaks into his house with Door Dash meal - Dexerto
David Dobrik left terrified after superfan breaks into his house with Door Dash meal

Published: 13/Jan/2021 2:17

by Virginia Glaze
David Dobrik stunned after fan breaks in to deliver Door Dash
Freepik.com - 8Photo / New VIEWS Podcast Highlights, YouTube

David Dobrik

YouTube star David Dobrik was left frightened for his life after a fan broke into his bedroom to deliver a Door Dash meal that had been left on his doorstep.

The life of an internet star seems like a charmed one; gaining thousands of dedicated fans and raking in the big bucks with sponsorship deals doesn’t sound too bad, after all.

Unfortunately, this dream job comes with some pretty severe drawbacks, one of those being regular and severe invasions of influencers’ personal privacy.

David Dobrik is one such superstar whose privacy has been breached numerous times, with a slew of overenthusiastic fans showing up to his house unbidden.

 

On a January 12 episode of his VIEWS podcast with Jason Nash, Dobrik revealed yet another major invasion of his personal space — and this time, it was more frightening than ever before.

Dobrik claimed that he and his assistant had ordered food over Door Dash one morning, just after he had woken up. While he was still laying in bed, a stranger came into his bedroom with the food some time later — and it wasn’t his delivery driver.

“He wasn’t our Door Dasher,” Dobrik explained. “He was just some kid who had picked up our food from our doorstep and came into my room to deliver it to me.”

Fan breaks into David Dobrik's home to deliver door dash
Unsplash, Griffin Woolridge
According to Dobrik, an overly-enthusiastic fan broke into his bedroom with the intent of bringing him his Door Dash order.

According to Dobrik’s assistant, she’d seen the stranger outside of their home before he broke in and had asked him to leave.

Although the two walked him out of the house and ordered him an Uber home, the fan showed back up later that day, wearing a hoodie with his hands concealed inside its front pocket.

“‘Put your hands where I can see them!’ I kept screaming at him,” Dobrik said. “And he wasn’t. I was like, ‘We’re calling the police.’ …I thought he was going to shoot me in the head. Honestly.”

(Topic begins at 1:15)

Luckily, the police showed up soon after to take the fan away — but this is far from the first time such occurrences have happened to Dobrik, with one fan scrawling messages on his assistant’s car and another leaving an entire kitten on his doorstep.

No matter how you may view them, influencers are people, too, and deserve their privacy, with Dobrik’s latest encounter being just one of hundreds of such occurrences to happen to content creators the world over.

Entertainment

James Charles shocked by post from Jason Derulo’s hacked Twitter account

Published: 13/Jan/2021 0:57

by Virginia Glaze
Instagram: Jason Derulo, James Charles / Twitter

James Charles

YouTube star and beauty guru James Charles was left speechless after hackers, who had taken over singer-songwriter Jason Derulo’s Twitter account, called him out in an unexpected and hateful tweet.

On January 12, one of the biggest stars using Twitter was hacked in yet another apparent conquest from the masterminds behind 2019’s mass celebrity hacking on the platform.

Jason Derulo, famed American singer-songwriter and dancer, was compromised by the group, who have infamously dubbed themselves the “Chuckling Squad.”

The squad published a slew of offensive tweets from Derulo’s account — but one of the most shocking posts called out makeup mogul James Charles, whose own account was also compromised in 2019.

 

The post in question was incredibly offensive and called Charles a slur, although, thankfully, the tweet has since been taken down.

Understandably, Charles appeared to be at a loss for words over the post, simply quote-retweeting it with the caption: “Omg.”

Jason Derulo hacked deleted Tweet

We’re right there with you, James — and while it’s clear the tweet didn’t come from Derulo himself, it must have been jarring to see such profanity from his account.

Charles wasn’t the only celeb the Chuckling Squad took aim at while piloting Derulo’s profile; they also insulted popular rapper Megan Thee Stallion and posted a slew of other offensive messages for around an hour before being kicked out of the account.

However, the squad made sure to link the cyber attack back to themselves, writing in a post from Derulo’s account: “All celebs that were hacked were chuckling squad, labelled or not, it was us. No one else can do it, just how we smoked Addison Rae, Dixie, anyone you can think off [sic] our victims.”

Chuckling Squad takes credit for Jason Derulo hack

Rae’s social media accounts were targeted in August of last year, as well as those of her mother. According to the Chuckling Squad’s latest messages, it seems that no one is out of their reach — and while we can give some pretty good guesses, there’s no telling who they’ll target next.

While unrelated to the Chuckling Squad, the site-wide bitcoin scam from 2020 (which similarly targeted a slew of high-profile users) was traced back to a 21-year old English hacker and three other young people, who had reportedly convinced Twitter employees to give out their administrative accreditations.

While it’s unlikely this group is behind the latest attacks, the Chuckling Squad — worryingly — lives on.