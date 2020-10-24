David Dobrik spooked after drone leaves "creepy" note at his home - Dexerto

Yet again, something bizarre has been dropped off at YouTuber David Dobrik’s house, this time a bag of Chipotle along with a slightly unnerving note flown into his backyard via drone.

David Dobrik has accumulated an enormous fan base on YouTube both as part of the Vlog Squad and as an independent creator. With 18.5 million subscribers, and 23.5 million followers on TikTok, he’s certainly not short of people who love his content and personality.

However, being an online personality of such a large scale comes with its lack of privacy, and that exposure to the world in turn has some bizarre side effects, as David has experienced before.

Earlier in October, the content creator was stunned to find that someone had left an actual kitten on his doorstep in a duffel bag. CCTV footage captured a mysterious stranger placing the bag at his door, but their identity could not be determined.

Clearly that incident has inspired others to try their luck at delivering something to his house without direct consent.

Mysterious drone arrives for David Dobrik

In a video uploaded to his TikTok account, David showed a small drone placing a paper bag of Chipotle in his backyard. “Bro, this is so scary. Someone f**king flew Chipotle on a drone into my backyard, I’m not f**king kidding. What if it’s a f**king bomb, what do I do?”

Also attached to the machine was a little green bag, which when opened revealed some other items along with a small orange handwritten note.

The note stated “you probably do not know who we are. But soon, the name Project better will be much more familiar. Thank you for being awesome, see you soon.”

The mysterious group went on to say that “if you want to film it we’ll be at the nearest Chipotle on riverside with one picture on it. PS: the sauce is half-full because it was too heavy. Enjoy.”

Read More: Joe Rogan announces new date for Kanye West podcast appearance

While the incident appears to be relatively well-intentioned, it clearly freaked David and his friends out. The mysterious note referring to a group that will soon be “familiar” to him is certainly eerie, as is the ease at which it was able to access his yard.

It’s not yet clear whether David will really end up meeting the senders of the drone, or even if he ate the food it brought, but people certainly found it interesting as the video now has over 600,000 likes and 2.6 million views.