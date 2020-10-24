 David Dobrik spooked after drone leaves "creepy" note at his home - Dexerto
Entertainment

David Dobrik spooked after drone leaves “creepy” note at his home

Published: 24/Oct/2020 13:21

by Georgina Smith
David Dobrik next to an orange note
Instagram / TikTok: daviddobrik

David Dobrik

Yet again, something bizarre has been dropped off at YouTuber David Dobrik’s house, this time a bag of Chipotle along with a slightly unnerving note flown into his backyard via drone.

David Dobrik has accumulated an enormous fan base on YouTube both as part of the Vlog Squad and as an independent creator. With 18.5 million subscribers, and 23.5 million followers on TikTok, he’s certainly not short of people who love his content and personality.

However, being an online personality of such a large scale comes with its lack of privacy, and that exposure to the world in turn has some bizarre side effects, as David has experienced before.

Earlier in October, the content creator was stunned to find that someone had left an actual kitten on his doorstep in a duffel bag. CCTV footage captured a mysterious stranger placing the bag at his door, but their identity could not be determined.

David Dobrik, Instagram
YouTube star David Dobrik is one of the platform’s most popular content creators, boasting over 18 million subscribers.

Clearly that incident has inspired others to try their luck at delivering something to his house without direct consent.

Mysterious drone arrives for David Dobrik

In a video uploaded to his TikTok account, David showed a small drone placing a paper bag of Chipotle in his backyard. “Bro, this is so scary. Someone f**king flew Chipotle on a drone into my backyard, I’m not f**king kidding. What if it’s a f**king bomb, what do I do?”

@daviddobrikIve never seen something like this♬ original sound – DAVID DOBRIK

Also attached to the machine was a little green bag, which when opened revealed some other items along with a small orange handwritten note.

The note stated “you probably do not know who we are. But soon, the name Project better will be much more familiar. Thank you for being awesome, see you soon.”

An orage letter sent to David Dobrik
TikTok: daviddobrik
The letter was definitely a little bit strange.

The mysterious group went on to say that “if you want to film it we’ll be at the nearest Chipotle on riverside with one picture on it. PS: the sauce is half-full because it was too heavy. Enjoy.”

While the incident appears to be relatively well-intentioned, it clearly freaked David and his friends out. The mysterious note referring to a group that will soon be “familiar” to him is certainly eerie, as is the ease at which it was able to access his yard.

It’s not yet clear whether David will really end up meeting the senders of the drone, or even if he ate the food it brought, but people certainly found it interesting as the video now has over 600,000 likes and 2.6 million views.

Streamers slam Twitch over new ‘Celebrations’ feature taking 50% of tips

Published: 24/Oct/2020 12:44

by Connor Bennett
Twitch logo next to a stack of money
Unsplash

Twitch have sparked controversy after testing their new ‘Celebrations’ feature again as they’ve begun ‘targeting’ donations – with a reported 50/50 split.

Plenty of Twitch viewers are desperate to get involved with their favorite streamer – either simply as an active member of chat or someone who supports the stream with their own money.

This typically comes through subbing to a channel, by purchasing bits from Twitch itself, or donating through a StreamLabs link. The first two of these options support both Twitch and the streamer as each party receives a cut of the money.

Donations, however, all go through to the streamer, usually through third parties like StreamLabs and PayPal, and Twitch doesn’t get a cut of those. That could be set to change with their new Celebrations feature – though it has sparked backlash.

TwitchViewers can support their favorite streamers through features like Bits.

The feature in question was being tested back in June, with subscriptions and bits kicking off an on-screen celebration animation which usually came in the form of fireworks.

However, with Twitch testing the feature again, streamer Zach Bussey noted that they are now targeting donations through Celebrations as streamers can set a donation amount that will trigger the animations. 

On top of this, Bussey noted that the split for these Celebration donations is set at 50/50 and says it’s being pushed “hard” as the button to trigger it has been placed prominently between the follow and subscribe buttons. 

With the news of the feature quickly spreading on social media, a number of streamers took aim at Twitch’s 50/50 split on the donations. 

“Thank f**k I can opt out, lol” tweeted streamer Vio, while others like ShannonZKiller and NeonDan urged their fellow creators and viewers to not use the feature if it does become a permanent addition on Twitch.

Others have speculated that, like mandatory ads, Twitch could work the feature into partnered streamer’s contracts in order to make sure that the feature is being used, should it be pushed out to everyone.

However, the streaming giants are taking feedback on the feature’s test from their streamers, so it could be in for some tweaks before everyone is able to use it.