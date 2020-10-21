 Dave Portnoy calls out Bryce Hall for using Addison Rae rumors for clout - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Dave Portnoy calls out Bryce Hall for using Addison Rae rumors for clout

Published: 21/Oct/2020 20:47 Updated: 21/Oct/2020 21:01

by Alan Bernal
Bryce Hall Addison Rae Instagram
Bryce Hall Instagram

Share

Addison Rae Bryce Hall Josh Richards TikTok

The ever-present ‘are they, aren’t they’ situation with Bryce Hall and Addison Rae was brought to the forefront on the ‘BFFs with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards’ podcast, as the host grilled the two TikTok stars on dating rumors that usually result in more clout for online celebs.

Hall’s break-up with Rae was highly publicized, as would be the norm for some of the biggest names in social media today. However, ever since their split, people have been speculating if (or when) the two would ever get back together.

The stars haven’t exactly been helping their case, either, especially since both have been spotted in numerous videos or clips together post-breakup that are further fueling the speculation.

But Portnoy has had enough of the mystery and did his best to cut right to the chase: “You (Hall) and Addison are still together, no?” At that point, Richards can be heard saying something that sounded like an affirmative of Portnoy’s inquiry, while Hall made a few attempts at driving the conversation elsewhere.

The point initially started with the trio talking about recent beef between Hall and Zach Clayton that ended in a fist fight.

But when the TikToker accused Clayton of being fake with his influencer status, Hall glazed across his previous relationship with Rae.

“Why don’t you say it? I don’t understand the whole thing, like these little smiles, these little teenage smiles. Like, why don’t you just say it. Who cares?” Portnoy said before going on. “Maybe you guys (are being calculated), like ‘Yeah it’s obvious, but we’re just tagging people along doing the romance sitcom. Not going to say I’m dating the girl, because I want the pop to come down the road.’”

In the midst of it all, from what Portnoy has seen himself at the Sway House, influencers like Rae and others are at the LA mansion “all the time.”

(Mobile viewers: Timestamp at 23:54)

For social media stars, being in each other’s spheres of influence is just business. But Portnoy picked up on something more while being at the house.

“I was at the house, and my vibe is you guys are together with these girls, you just don’t put the official title,” Portnoy said. Both Richards and Hall were reluctant to give any weight to the claims, until Portnoy reminded them of the receipts.

Richards says, “He just outed us [unintelligible] –”

“I mean that’s a f***kin’ fact,” Portnoy responded. “We have it on video.”

“No you don’t (have video), that was (Blake Gray and Amelie Zilber),” Richards said.

“We do. We had the cameras rolling. When I sat down at the (Sway House) couches, yeah (Addison Rae) comes over, (Nessa Barrett) comes over, like still kinda dating. It’s on camera,” Portnoy retorts.

@addisonreWatch Bryce and I workout in my new YouTube video LINK IN BIO♬ New Thang – Redfoo

That’s when selective memory took over for Richards and Hall, who were still grinning at each other while increasingly looking like they had more to uncover.

While Hall and Richards were being a little flippant in their responses, Portnoy expects the truth to come out eventually.

Until then, there’s a lot of social media impressions to be made for everyone involved – as long as Hall and Rae’s names keep surfacing in the rumor mill.

Entertainment

Hair by Chrissy under fire after Dixie D’Amelio’s hair falls out

Published: 21/Oct/2020 19:16

by Virginia Glaze
A before and after photo of Dixie with extensions.
Instagram: @hairby_chrissy

Share

Dixie D'Amelio

TikToker and hair stylist ‘Hair by Chrissy’ is coming under fire, yet again, after Dixie D’Amelio claimed her hair was falling out due to her new extensions — and while she never said who they were from, it seems the internet has already chosen its preferred target.

Dixie D’Amelio showed off her brand-new hair color in a Tweet on October 20, going from her usual deep black to a gray/white look that caused fans to flip out and inspired us all to get a little daring with our everyday style.

However, there’s more than her new hair color that’s stirring up the TikTok world; in an October 15 podcast episode with sister Charli, Dixie admitted that her hair is falling out after getting pricey new extensions from a shop that she carefully declined to name.

“I don’t know if my hair is falling out, but I think it’s falling out from them,” she admitted. “So I’m like, kinda scared. I’m losing hair, but it’s connected to the extension… there’s like white pieces all at the end of each piece of hair.”

“Now I’m like, really concerned,” she continued. “Like, does it look bad? I’m scared.”

(Topic begins at 0:50)

Although Dixie never shared where she received her new extensions — which she claimed had a hefty price tag — internet detectives are pointing the finger at Hair by Chrissy, a fellow TikToker and hair stylist who has come under fire recently for alleged discrimination and other faulty business practices.

In fact, her salon posted Dixie’s before and after photos from her appointment with them to Instagram (although it’s worth noting that all comments are currently disabled).

Chrissy’s salon has also received quite a few negative reviews from customers over extensions, with one reviewer claiming that “this salon is not just so overpriced for crappy hair extensions and color, but also leave you with dry, damaged hair in the end.”

A reviewer describes their negative experience at Hair by Chrissy's salon.Hair by Chrissy has received a number of negative reviews, with many accusing the salon of discriminatory practices.

Another wrote, “Extensions don’t look blended at all, and she doesn’t give a crap about you unless you have TikTok followers.”

Considering all the hullabaloo surrounding Chrissy, many fans of Charli and Dixie are hitting out at the stylist on social media, predicting an end to her business in the near future.

“Are we surprised?” one commenter said of the situation. “No. That’s the service you get when you go to a place that’s racist and doesn’t know how to do hair well.”

Commenters decry Hair by Chrissy's salon.

“Hair by crispy,” several others joked.

Although Dixie is clearly trying to avoid any hair drama, fans are certainly convinced that Chrissy is to blame for her faulty extensions as more viewers point the finger at the controversial stylist.