Dave Portnoy calls out Bryce Hall for using Addison Rae rumors for clout - Dexerto

The ever-present ‘are they, aren’t they’ situation with Bryce Hall and Addison Rae was brought to the forefront on the ‘BFFs with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards’ podcast, as the host grilled the two TikTok stars on dating rumors that usually result in more clout for online celebs.

Hall’s break-up with Rae was highly publicized, as would be the norm for some of the biggest names in social media today. However, ever since their split, people have been speculating if (or when) the two would ever get back together.

The stars haven’t exactly been helping their case, either, especially since both have been spotted in numerous videos or clips together post-breakup that are further fueling the speculation.

But Portnoy has had enough of the mystery and did his best to cut right to the chase: “You (Hall) and Addison are still together, no?” At that point, Richards can be heard saying something that sounded like an affirmative of Portnoy’s inquiry, while Hall made a few attempts at driving the conversation elsewhere.

handling things privately and off social media just like you guys said 😎 pic.twitter.com/jpE2O4lUzf — addison rae (@whoisaddison) August 3, 2020

The point initially started with the trio talking about recent beef between Hall and Zach Clayton that ended in a fist fight.

But when the TikToker accused Clayton of being fake with his influencer status, Hall glazed across his previous relationship with Rae.

“Why don’t you say it? I don’t understand the whole thing, like these little smiles, these little teenage smiles. Like, why don’t you just say it. Who cares?” Portnoy said before going on. “Maybe you guys (are being calculated), like ‘Yeah it’s obvious, but we’re just tagging people along doing the romance sitcom. Not going to say I’m dating the girl, because I want the pop to come down the road.’”

In the midst of it all, from what Portnoy has seen himself at the Sway House, influencers like Rae and others are at the LA mansion “all the time.”

(Mobile viewers: Timestamp at 23:54)

For social media stars, being in each other’s spheres of influence is just business. But Portnoy picked up on something more while being at the house.

“I was at the house, and my vibe is you guys are together with these girls, you just don’t put the official title,” Portnoy said. Both Richards and Hall were reluctant to give any weight to the claims, until Portnoy reminded them of the receipts.

Richards says, “He just outed us [unintelligible] –”

“I mean that’s a f***kin’ fact,” Portnoy responded. “We have it on video.”

“No you don’t (have video), that was (Blake Gray and Amelie Zilber),” Richards said.

“We do. We had the cameras rolling. When I sat down at the (Sway House) couches, yeah (Addison Rae) comes over, (Nessa Barrett) comes over, like still kinda dating. It’s on camera,” Portnoy retorts.

That’s when selective memory took over for Richards and Hall, who were still grinning at each other while increasingly looking like they had more to uncover.

While Hall and Richards were being a little flippant in their responses, Portnoy expects the truth to come out eventually.

Until then, there’s a lot of social media impressions to be made for everyone involved – as long as Hall and Rae’s names keep surfacing in the rumor mill.