 Viral TikTok coffee creamer hack will make your mornings sweeter - Dexerto
Entertainment

Viral TikTok coffee creamer hack will make your mornings sweeter

Published: 21/Oct/2020 14:17

by Jacob Hale
TikTok viral coffee creamer hack carlyrose352
TikTok: carlyrose352

TikTok

A viral TikTok video provides an incredible life-hack for those who love creamer with their coffee, and it’s about to make your mornings much easier.

While TikTok isn’t commonly seen as an app to get educated, more often used for comedy skits, dancing, lip-syncing or similar, that’s not to say it doesn’t come in incredibly handy at times.

People are often keen to share stuff they’ve learned, tips for all manner of things and ways to make your life slightly easier on the app.

That said, this new one from carlyrose really could be about to change your life — or, at the very least, make your mornings a little easier.

carlyrose352 coffee creamer hack
TikTok: carlyrose352
Carly Rose has spread the word of this viral coffee creamer hack.

If you’re the type of person who needs a coffee to get up and function before you leave the house each morning, this one’s for you.

While you might like having some creamer to bulk up your coffee, sometimes cracking open a new bottle of it can be a pain, as you deal with the flimsy film or tab that usually covers the top.

But struggle no longer: Carly Rose has revealed the simple and effective way to easily get into the creamer. All you need to do is press the open lid into the sealed tab, making a hole for the creamer to pour out of quickly and efficiently.

@carlyrose352Yes I drink my coffee with a straw. ￼##todayyearsold ##hack ##coffee ##coffeeaddict ##zzzzz ##fyp♬ original sound – user5983311780869

This life hack has clearly struck a nerve with TikTok users, with the video reaching over 1.2 million views at the time of writing, and coffee-drinkers absolutely obsessed with the hack that seems so simple yet so effective.

If you’re not a fan of creamer, you probably don’t realize how helpful this is, but expect to see people doing it a lot more thanks to Carly’s genius video.

Entertainment

Top 5 ways to use TikTok’s time warp scan filter trend

Published: 21/Oct/2020 12:48

by Alice Hearing
TikTok Time Warp Scan filter
TikTok: maisiesampsonx/ TikTok: phantomsigns/ TikTok: Jeremylynchofficial

TikTok

The time warp scan filter is mega-popular on TikTok right now with more than 2.1 million videos using the video effect.

The app’s biggest creators are experimenting with the weird ways the effect can warp your body, from Bella Poarch to Loren Gray. With a little bit of thinking outside the box, the filter can be used in all sorts of bizarre and wonderful ways. the filter works by freezing the image on the screen incrementally as a blue line moves down, or across the screen.

These are the best and most imaginative ways creators have used the time warp scan.

Turning yourself into a genie

This creator very carefully placed an open kettle in the foreground and stood on a stool holding the classic genie pose.

When the scan got to the right point, he lifted himself up using the door frame, kicked out the stool, and wiggled his legs to make it look like he was coming out of the kettle. Genie-us!

@cjdailydosewhat are your wishes ##timewarpscan ##genie ##fyp ##fu♬ School – 🌵🌻🥀

Making your hand really really long

Creators are hilariously using the filter to make their arms look very long and wiggly, and often in clever scenarios like picking up the remote from a faraway table. The tricky bit is trying to make it as smooth as possible, and follow the scanner at the right speed.

@jeremylynchIf only getting the tv remote was this easy… 😂 ##timewarpscan♬ Despicable Me (From “Despicable Me”) – Hot Contender

Saying hi to your evil twin

Simple but effective. Pose as you would normally for a picture in front of a mirror, when the scanner hits the right point, make your pose different in the mirror to make it look like you have a twin in a parallel universe.

@yungk2xs##TimeWarpScan♬ الصوت الأصلي – ((طيبة *الاحساس 😍))

Turning yourself into a severed head

These two girls managed to make it look like one of them didn’t have a body, with one holding her head between her hands, and the other running out of the shot before the scanner reached below her neck.

@maisiesampsonx##TimeWarpScan ##fyp##tiktok##viral##foryoupage♬ press the share button 3 times really fast – ebony (430k) ✞

Recreating the iconic Tim Burton character look

In the spirit of spooky season, creators are using the filter to look like iconic Tim Burton characters by pulling their eyes down to look droopy and sucking in their cheeks to look thin and malnourished. Phantomsigns made herself look almost exactly like the Corpse Bride.

@phantomsignsthanks for showing me how @spaghettandmeatball ##DialItForward ##timewarpscan ##timburton ##fyp♬ Ice Dance (From “Edward Scissorhands”) – Ashton Gleckman

If you’re inspired by these videos, why not challenge yourself to come up with a new way to use the time warp scan filter?