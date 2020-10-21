Viral TikTok coffee creamer hack will make your mornings sweeter - Dexerto

A viral TikTok video provides an incredible life-hack for those who love creamer with their coffee, and it’s about to make your mornings much easier.

While TikTok isn’t commonly seen as an app to get educated, more often used for comedy skits, dancing, lip-syncing or similar, that’s not to say it doesn’t come in incredibly handy at times.

People are often keen to share stuff they’ve learned, tips for all manner of things and ways to make your life slightly easier on the app.

That said, this new one from carlyrose really could be about to change your life — or, at the very least, make your mornings a little easier.

If you’re the type of person who needs a coffee to get up and function before you leave the house each morning, this one’s for you.

While you might like having some creamer to bulk up your coffee, sometimes cracking open a new bottle of it can be a pain, as you deal with the flimsy film or tab that usually covers the top.

But struggle no longer: Carly Rose has revealed the simple and effective way to easily get into the creamer. All you need to do is press the open lid into the sealed tab, making a hole for the creamer to pour out of quickly and efficiently.

This life hack has clearly struck a nerve with TikTok users, with the video reaching over 1.2 million views at the time of writing, and coffee-drinkers absolutely obsessed with the hack that seems so simple yet so effective.

If you’re not a fan of creamer, you probably don’t realize how helpful this is, but expect to see people doing it a lot more thanks to Carly’s genius video.