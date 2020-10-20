Addison Rae & Bryce Hall fuel dating rumors with flirty TikTok - Dexerto

TikTok stars Addison Rae and Bryce Hall officially called their relationship quits in August, but it looks like this on-again, off-again couple might be getting back together, as hinted at by a particularly flirty TikTok they filmed.

Bryce Hall and Addison Rae — popularly referred to by shippers as “Braddison” — began an undercover romance last year, after the two began to appear in each other’s TikToks and other social media posts.

Despite their apparent closeness, they never confirmed nor denied their relationship until summer of this year, giving conflicting answers. According to Bryce, they were merely “testing the waters,” but Rae was adamant that they were not seeing each other, at all.

The two broke up shortly thereafter, settling things “off social media,” as told by a humorous photo they posted to Twitter. However, they may have gotten back together — at least, fans are speculating as much, thanks to a recent TikTok they uploaded.

On October 19, Addison and Bryce appeared in a new video, where they danced together to Redfoo’s ‘New Thang,’ the choreography for which was just flirty enough to spark new dating rumors among their fanbase.

That’s not all; the two even completed a workout circuit together during Addison’s new YouTube video (which, of course, included a few TikTok dances in the fitness montage that ensued).

Hall even left a cheeky comment on the video, writing, “I like your workout routine.”

Needless to say, fans are more than ready to dub them a couple once again — a theory that celebrity photographer Kevin Wong is also convinced of, noting that they have been going out to grab dinner recently (as well as leaving together).

However, there are quite a few viewers who are asking fans to stay out of their relationship, with many finding a parallel between “Braddison” and Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson’s own not-relationship.

“Why can’t friends hang out?” one user said of the situation. “Okay, I get that Addison and Bryce are exes, but why can’t they be friends and hang out? They made up, they’re cool, and they hang out!”

Needless to say, it seems like “Braddison” is confusing as ever — and there’s no telling if they’ll ever confirm whatever they’ve got going on to their fans.