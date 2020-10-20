 Addison Rae & Bryce Hall fuel dating rumors with flirty TikTok - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Addison Rae & Bryce Hall fuel dating rumors with flirty TikTok

Published: 20/Oct/2020 20:08

by Virginia Glaze
Addison Rae and Bryce Hall speak to the camera during a vlog.
YouTube: Addison Rae / Bryce Hall

Share

Addison Rae Bryce Hall

TikTok stars Addison Rae and Bryce Hall officially called their relationship quits in August, but it looks like this on-again, off-again couple might be getting back together, as hinted at by a particularly flirty TikTok they filmed.

Bryce Hall and Addison Rae — popularly referred to by shippers as “Braddison” — began an undercover romance last year, after the two began to appear in each other’s TikToks and other social media posts.

Despite their apparent closeness, they never confirmed nor denied their relationship until summer of this year, giving conflicting answers. According to Bryce, they were merely “testing the waters,” but Rae was adamant that they were not seeing each other, at all.

The two broke up shortly thereafter, settling things “off social media,” as told by a humorous photo they posted to Twitter. However, they may have gotten back together — at least, fans are speculating as much, thanks to a recent TikTok they uploaded.

@addisonreWatch Bryce and I workout in my new YouTube video LINK IN BIO♬ New Thang – Redfoo

On October 19, Addison and Bryce appeared in a new video, where they danced together to Redfoo’s ‘New Thang,’ the choreography for which was just flirty enough to spark new dating rumors among their fanbase.

That’s not all; the two even completed a workout circuit together during Addison’s new YouTube video (which, of course, included a few TikTok dances in the fitness montage that ensued).

Hall even left a cheeky comment on the video, writing, “I like your workout routine.”

Needless to say, fans are more than ready to dub them a couple once again — a theory that celebrity photographer Kevin Wong is also convinced of, noting that they have been going out to grab dinner recently (as well as leaving together).

However, there are quite a few viewers who are asking fans to stay out of their relationship, with many finding a parallel between “Braddison” and Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson’s own not-relationship.

“Why can’t friends hang out?” one user said of the situation. “Okay, I get that Addison and Bryce are exes, but why can’t they be friends and hang out? They made up, they’re cool, and they hang out!”

Needless to say, it seems like “Braddison” is confusing as ever — and there’s no telling if they’ll ever confirm whatever they’ve got going on to their fans.

Entertainment

Jinny banned from Twitch again for reckless driving

Published: 20/Oct/2020 17:58

by Michael Gwilliam
Twitch streamer Jinny in Germany
Twitch/Jinnytty

Share

IRL Jinny Twitch

Twitch star Jinny has revealed that the streaming platform will be banning her after she drove quite recklessly on a scooter while visiting Germany.

The popular IRL streamer explained to her viewers that her impromptu decision to ride a scooter without very much experience was a bad idea.

“I got banned. Not yet, but I will get banned because of scooter,” she said. “Because I don’t have a driver’s license, I’ve never tried scooter that much. So, I made a lot of mistakes.”

As Jinny further noted, even though she tried to be careful, mistakes were bound to happen. “So, I’m just not going to ride scooter to avoid any mistakes being made.”

In a since-deleted clip, Jinny can be seen riding a scooter while wobbling and appearing to have significant trouble steering.

At one point, the streamer even ran a red light and nearly bumped into other people trying to ride their vehicles.

“It was green! Damn it!” she cursed after crossing the road. “Wasn’t it green?”

How long will Jinny be banned for?

According to the Korean streamer, this ban will last for seven days, because this isn’t the first time Twitch has had to discipline her.

As Dexerto previously reported, Jinny was first banned back in July after playing The Last of Us Part 2 on stream.

During the broadcast, she erroneously referred to the female character, Abby, as a “transgender” which resulted in the platform banning her for a “hateful comment.”

However, Jinny was unbanned a mere eight hours later after making a public apology.

The ban timing is extremely unfortunate as Jinny is in the middle of a trip, so being unable to stream takes some fun out of the experience.

For her part, however, Jinny is taking the ban seriously and accepts that it was her fault. As for when she will be banned, she claimed that it will happen when it’s “morning in NA,” so the ban should be kicking in at some point on October 20.