Dana White open to Jake Paul fighting Conor McGregor in UFC, but there’s a big catch

UFC president Dana White made a surprise appearance on Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast, where he claimed he’s open to the possibility of Jake Paul vs Conor McGregor.

The Paul brothers have had a long-standing public feud with UFC prez Dana White, ever since their first bouts in the boxing ring back in 2018.

Since then, both YouTubers have made no bones about wanting a turn in the octagon — but White hasn’t exactly been optimistic about the idea, notably claiming the brothers would “get murdered.”

However, four years later, it looks like White’s tune has changed, as he made a surprising statement regarding Jake Paul’s long-awaited fight against Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor.

When asked about his thoughts on the matter, White actually said he was open to the idea… but he isn’t sure it’s actually feasible.

“I’m never completely closed off to anything,” White said of the possibility. “I used to say that about things, but I don’t say that anymore. ‘Cause you never know what could happen.”

Dana White explains why Jake Paul vs Conor McGregor might not happen

Despite being open to the idea, White claims that weight and height are the biggest factors preventing a sanctioned bout between the two fighters.

“He shouldn’t even be fighting Conor McGregor,” White continued before asking Logan about Jake’s height and weight.

“These guys are f**king huge. He’s huge, his brother is huge. What’s your brother, 6’1, 210? Conor McGregor is 145 – 155 pounds. … there are weight classes for a reason.”

(Topic begins at 43:05)

Since Jake’s boxing debut in 2018, he’s gone on to defeat the likes of Olympic mixed martial artist Ben Askren and former UFC champ Tyron Woodley.

Throughout his boxing career, Paul has called out McGregor for a fight, with McGregor notably saying “Who knows?” in response to Paul’s constant challenges just last month.

For now, it doesn’t look like a bout between these two stars is in the cards anytime soon… but it seems like everyone involved isn’t completely against the idea.