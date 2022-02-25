Conor McGregor finally responds to Jake Paul fight challenge

‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor has finally issued his long-awaited response to Jake Paul after months of challenges from the YouTube boxer.

Jake Paul has faced off against a number of opponents throughout his budding career as a YouTuber-turned-boxer.

‘The Problem Child’ has touched gloves with former NBA star Nate Robinson, Olympic mixed martial artist Ben Askren, and even got into a scuffle with undefeated champ Floyd Mayweather.

However, it’s clear that he wants a bout with none other than UFC idol Conor McGregor — and he’s not backing down until he gets a “yes.”

Most recently, Paul took shots at the Irish UFC star amid his own ongoing feud with prez Dana White, urging The Notorious to take a stand and request a bigger paycheck for his fellow fighters.

It looks like McGregor has finally issued a response to the influencer, as told in a recent interview with Mirror Fighting after being asked about the possibility of a fight with Paul.

He also commented on Jake’s rematch against UFC champ Tyron Woodley last year, as well as the YouTuber’s unexpected diss track against Dana White.

“Who knows?” McGregor said. “Never say never. I didn’t see the Woodley fight. It only did a couple thousand buys. I saw it online. I didn’t hear the diss track on Dana. I don’t pay attention to all of that.”

EXCLUSIVE: "It only did a couple of thousand buys – I wasn't watching!"@TheNotoriousMMA didn't hold back when asked about @JakePaul's brutal KO win over Tyron Woodley Read more from our chat with Conor from #BellatorDublin tonight: https://t.co/QQxdoaWVV7 @BellatorMMA pic.twitter.com/0GiAD5brSx — Mirror Fighting (@MirrorFighting) February 25, 2022

This isn’t the first time McGregor has commented on the Paul brothers; in summer 2021, The Notorious claimed that he was open to fighting the YouTube duo, notably dubbing them “dingbats.”

More surprisingly, it seems that he’s even repeated his past words: “Never say never. If they’re gonna keep competing, who knows?”

Conor McGregor calls Logan and Jake Paul ‘dingbats’, but wouldn’t rule out a fight. pic.twitter.com/gOhhWTvcLd — Dexerto (@Dexerto) July 8, 2021

Right now, it’s unclear who Paul’s next opponent will be — but it’s certain that this bout would shake up the influencer boxing space in a big way.

After all, if Logan Paul can score a fight with Floyd Mayweather, who’s to say Jake can’t take on McGregor? (Providing he actually accepts, that is.)