Conor McGregor finally responds to Jake Paul fight challenge

Published: 25/Feb/2022 23:01

by Virginia Glaze
Conor McGregor responds to Jake Paul boxing challenge
Instagram: Jake Paul

Jake Paul

‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor has finally issued his long-awaited response to Jake Paul after months of challenges from the YouTube boxer.

Jake Paul has faced off against a number of opponents throughout his budding career as a YouTuber-turned-boxer.

‘The Problem Child’ has touched gloves with former NBA star Nate Robinson, Olympic mixed martial artist Ben Askren, and even got into a scuffle with undefeated champ Floyd Mayweather.

However, it’s clear that he wants a bout with none other than UFC idol Conor McGregor — and he’s not backing down until he gets a “yes.”

Jake-Paul-Tyron-Woodley-earnings-scaled-e1639178501191
Amanda Westcott, SHOWTIME
Jake Paul defeated Tyron Woodley by knockout in their December 18 rematch.

Most recently, Paul took shots at the Irish UFC star amid his own ongoing feud with prez Dana White, urging The Notorious to take a stand and request a bigger paycheck for his fellow fighters.

It looks like McGregor has finally issued a response to the influencer, as told in a recent interview with Mirror Fighting after being asked about the possibility of a fight with Paul.

Conor McGregor chain cropped
Twitter: Jake Paul
Jake Paul notably commissioned a $100k chain of a KO’d Conor McGregor after multiple attempts at goading the ‘Notorious’ for a fight.

He also commented on Jake’s rematch against UFC champ Tyron Woodley last year, as well as the YouTuber’s unexpected diss track against Dana White.

“Who knows?” McGregor said. “Never say never. I didn’t see the Woodley fight. It only did a couple thousand buys. I saw it online. I didn’t hear the diss track on Dana. I don’t pay attention to all of that.”

This isn’t the first time McGregor has commented on the Paul brothers; in summer 2021, The Notorious claimed that he was open to fighting the YouTube duo, notably dubbing them “dingbats.”

More surprisingly, it seems that he’s even repeated his past words: “Never say never. If they’re gonna keep competing, who knows?”

Right now, it’s unclear who Paul’s next opponent will be — but it’s certain that this bout would shake up the influencer boxing space in a big way.

After all, if Logan Paul can score a fight with Floyd Mayweather, who’s to say Jake can’t take on McGregor? (Providing he actually accepts, that is.)

