Jake Paul wants Kanye West to box Pete Davidson while he fights McGregor in MMA

YouTuber Jake Paul could be about to make one of the biggest pay-per-view events in history happen by recruiting Kanye West to fight Pete Davidson on a card that features Elon Musk battling Vladimir Putin, and an MMA match between Conor McGregor and himself.

Jake Paul has taken over the boxing world and has earned an impressive 5-0 record with KOs against former UFC stars Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley. He’s also started his own company, Most Valuable Promotions, to help build the sport.

In his quest for boxing supremacy, The Problem Child has frequently called out UFC superstar Conor McGregor, challenging the Irishman to take him on in an MMA fight.

Now, Paul is pitching his biggest event to date, wanting to put Kim Kardashian’s ex lover Kanye West against current boo Pete Davidson and has a plan to make it a reality.

Jake Paul makes offer to Kanye West & Pete Davidson to fight

On March 14, the influencer said that if he received 10,000 RTs he would find a way to make a fight between Elon Musk and Russian President Vladimir Putin happen, but that’s not all.

Paul has previously joked about a fight between himself and Vladimir Putin, but the tone seems to have changed ever since Elon challenged the Russian leader to “single combat” for Ukraine.

For the PPV undercard, he called for Kanye West to battle Pete Davidson and an MMA match between himself and Conor McGregor.

10,000 retweets and I’ll make Elon Musk Vs. Putin boxing match happen Undercard:

Kanye West Vs. Pete Davidson Me Vs. Mcgregor In MMA — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 14, 2022

In a follow-up tweet, the boxing promoter made a pitch to the rapper and comedian, guaranteeing the duo $30 million each if they fought in a six-round boxing match.

“Let’s settle this beef like men, before the children get any more impacted,” he said.

So far, neither Kanye or Pete have responded to the offer, and it’s unclear what Kim Kardashian herself would have to say about the whole ordeal.

My official @MostVpromotions offer for @kanyewest & Pete Davidson I have $30m guaranteed for Kanye And $30m guaranteed for Pete + PPV upside Money will be put in escrow before 6 round boxing match Let’s settle this beef like men, before the children get any more impacted — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 14, 2022

Since breaking up with Kanye and dating Pete Davidson, the rapper has frequently attacked the comedian, but that didn’t stop the SNL star from bragging about “being in bed” with Kim in leaked text messages between the two.

In the unlikely event every match ends up actually being approved upon, we could see one of the biggest pay-per-view events of all time, but with no responses, the dream card may end up remaining just that.