Jake Paul MMA debut date finally confirmed after nearly a year

PFL boss Donn Davis has revealed when Jake Paul will finally make his MMA debut with the company, however, there is still a bit of a wait to go.

Since getting involved with boxing, Jake Paul has found himself also involved with the world of Mixed Martial Arts. He’s feuded with UFC boss Dana White over pay-per-views, fought a number of former UFC stars on his way to boxing stardom, and constantly taunted Conor McGregor.

It seemed only natural that the ‘Problem Child’ would eventually swap the boxing ring for the cage before long. So, it shouldn’t have shocked anyone when he signed a multi-year deal with the PFL to headline their SuperFights division.

Upon signing that deal, Jake attempted to negotiate a two-fight deal with Nate Diaz – one in boxing and a return fight in the PFL. That boxing clash happened, but Diaz was averse to helping the PFL.

PFL boss reveals when Jake Paul will finally debut in MMA

Since then, Jake has announced his return to the boxing ring – revealing he’ll fight Andre August in mid-December – and stated he wants to be more active in 2024. Though, it seems he’ll finally step into the cage then too.

“Jake was always Q4 because for him to get good in his standards for an MMA fight, that’s legitimate worthy, he says he needs that year,” PFL boss Donn Davis revealed during his November 20 appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani.

“He started training a month ago in the SmartCage down in his home. I think that is October-December 2024.”

Timestamp of 18:35

As noted, the ‘Problem Child’ has attempted to set up a second fight with Nate Diaz for his debut inside the PFL’s cage. However, the Stockton native has been against that, claiming the UFC is the only MMA organization he would fight for.

Davis has repeatedly noted that the PFL has offered Nate over $12 million for a fight with Jake and would be eager to make it happen. Though, who knows if it ever will at this point.