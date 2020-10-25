 Charli D'Amelio targeted by trolls who hacked her Spotify account - Dexerto
Charli D’Amelio targeted by trolls who hacked her Spotify account

Published: 25/Oct/2020 11:42

by Connor Bennett
TikTok star Charli D’Amelio had her Spotify account hacked as a number of playlist names were used to troll her.

A number of new online stars have been born out of TikTok, but there’s none more popular than Charli D’Amelio. The 16-year-old is by far and away the most followed TikToker around, and has grown her followings elsewhere on social media.

However, just like anyone with a big following on the internet, she has become a target for hackers trying to get into her different social media accounts. 

Previously, she had her VSCO account hacked and even deleted her Instagram briefly, but this time, trolls successfully turned their attention onto her Spotify account and left some interestingly named playlists.

Charli is by and far away the most popular TikToker.

The TikTok star flagged that her Spotify account had been hacked late in the day on October 25, asking her Twitter followers why the hack had happened. Though, she didn’t get any real answers on that.

Instead, her replies were filled with pictures from fans showing that they could see the new playlist names that had cropped under her account.

These included ones like ‘HACKED LMAOOO’ that bragged of the hack, while others like ‘I LOVE BRYCE HALL, ‘hacked by lilhuddy XOXO,’ and ‘ADDISON RAE IS THE BEST X’ took a few shots at her personal life. Though, there were also political messages like ‘BIDEN 2020.’

The playlists weren’t live for too long, however, as they’ve since been deleted. Charli’s account now only shows her playlists that were there before the hack.

Seeing as Charli managed to get things sorted, she’s likely changed her password but given that hackers have been able to get into her Spotify account, some might decide to take it further and get into her Twitter or TikTok profile. So, she might have to be on high alert moving forward.

Mr Beast becomes an Uber driver and gives every passenger a free car

Published: 25/Oct/2020 11:30

by Georgina Smith
YouTube’s favorite philanthropist, Mr Beast, has yet again made dreams come true on his first day as an Uber driver, by handing out free cars to the passengers he escorted, including a Lamborghini.

22-year-old Mr Beast has become one of the most popular creators on YouTube. Since the start of his YouTube career in 2012 at age 13, he has managed to accumulate over 45 million subscribers, just on his main channel alone.

As his success has snowballed, the YouTuber (real name Jimmy Donaldson) has been able to facilitate even grander videos, with even more insanely expensive gifts for his subscribers, family and friends, as well as people in need.

Most recently, Donaldson had his friends compete in the game Rogue Company, each person with the opportunity to win a Tesla worth tens of thousands of dollars.

Mr Beast’s challenges usually go crazy on YouTube.

However, this time the huge creator wanted to share his wealth with total strangers, setting up his Uber driver account to meet with people who needed a ride. The twist was that at the end of every ride, Mr Beast would give the passenger the car they were driven in.

While he drove around with his new customers, his friends rode behind them in the world’s most conspicuous surveillance van, feeding him lines and planning their big reveal. They each took a turn at handing out a car, and challenging each other to behave weirdly as the driver to make things a little extra tense.

One passenger did manage to figure out that the driver was Mr Beast, but the others were in total shock and awe when they discovered they’d be able to keep the car. One person said they’d give the car to their mom who needed one, and another was relieved to receive the car after his had broken down.

The final, and arguably the luckiest passenger, was grateful just to be picked up in a Lamborghini, calling it “surreal.” His disbelief was off the charts when he found out that he’d be able to keep the stunning car.

With Mr Beast having fun being an Uber driver for a day, it has fans wondering where else the huge YouTuber could pop up, and if they’ll have a chance at winning a life-changing prize.