Charli D'Amelio targeted by trolls who hacked her Spotify account - Dexerto

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio had her Spotify account hacked as a number of playlist names were used to troll her.

A number of new online stars have been born out of TikTok, but there’s none more popular than Charli D’Amelio. The 16-year-old is by far and away the most followed TikToker around, and has grown her followings elsewhere on social media.

However, just like anyone with a big following on the internet, she has become a target for hackers trying to get into her different social media accounts.

Previously, she had her VSCO account hacked and even deleted her Instagram briefly, but this time, trolls successfully turned their attention onto her Spotify account and left some interestingly named playlists.

The TikTok star flagged that her Spotify account had been hacked late in the day on October 25, asking her Twitter followers why the hack had happened. Though, she didn’t get any real answers on that.

Instead, her replies were filled with pictures from fans showing that they could see the new playlist names that had cropped under her account.

These included ones like ‘HACKED LMAOOO’ that bragged of the hack, while others like ‘I LOVE BRYCE HALL, ‘hacked by lilhuddy XOXO,’ and ‘ADDISON RAE IS THE BEST X’ took a few shots at her personal life. Though, there were also political messages like ‘BIDEN 2020.’

here it is for the confused ppl pic.twitter.com/ZOQaNvkkXF — abi៹ (@charlimaze) October 25, 2020

The playlists weren’t live for too long, however, as they’ve since been deleted. Charli’s account now only shows her playlists that were there before the hack.

Seeing as Charli managed to get things sorted, she’s likely changed her password but given that hackers have been able to get into her Spotify account, some might decide to take it further and get into her Twitter or TikTok profile. So, she might have to be on high alert moving forward.