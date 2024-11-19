Man tattoos “KSI” all over his body for a full year until YouTuber calls him

Tattoo artist and aspiring influencer ‘Sopas Tattoo Artist’ is tattooing KSI’s name on his own body every day until the YouTube star calls him.

There are die-hard fans, and then there are fans who take their enthusiasm to the extreme. ‘Sopas Tattoo Artist’ is one of the latter, and he’s making sure everyone knows that KSI is his favorite YouTuber.

Although KSI has been hit with heavy criticism due to his song, ‘The Thick of It,’ as well as being involved with controversial lunch kit Lunchly, this doesn’t matter to Sopas, who wants nothing more than a phone call with his internet-famous idol.

You see, Sopas is tattooing KSI’s name on his body every single day until the YouTuber calls him — and he won’t accept anything less than that.

KSI even messaged him back in September, urging the artist to stop his wild crusade in a series of DMs on X. “Bro, please stop,” he wrote. “I’ve messaged you, you can stop now.”

However, that isn’t good enough for Sopas. “It should be a good thing, right?” he said in a YouTube video. “No, guys. …he hasn’t called me yet. I don’t know what to do.”

At the time of writing, Sopas has tattooed KSI’s name on his body 161 times, still awaiting a phone call from the British YouTuber and holding true to his word… even if his family isn’t a fan of his latest endeavor.

“My family doesn’t really support this,” Sopas said. “But at the same time, it’s my body, it’s my choice. I do what I want to do. And at the end of the day, they know and I know that if I’m gonna regret this in the future, or if there are some problems, I will have to deal with that on my own.”

Ironically, Sopas isn’t the only person to have undertaken such a challenge. In 2023, a TikToker went viral for tattooing MrBeast’s name on himself until the YouTuber noticed him. And in February 2024, a Kai Cenat superfan tattooed the streamer’s baby photo on her face — much to the internet’s horror.