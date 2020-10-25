 Mr Beast becomes an Uber driver and gives every passenger a free car - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Mr Beast becomes an Uber driver and gives every passenger a free car

Published: 25/Oct/2020 11:30

by Georgina Smith
Mr Beast sitting in a Lamborghini
YouTube: Mr Beast

Share

Mr Beast

YouTube’s favorite philanthropist, Mr Beast, has yet again made dreams come true on his first day as an Uber driver, by handing out free cars to the passengers he escorted, including a Lamborghini.

22-year-old Mr Beast has become one of the most popular creators on YouTube. Since the start of his YouTube career in 2012 at age 13, he has managed to accumulate over 45 million subscribers, just on his main channel alone.

As his success has snowballed, the YouTuber (real name Jimmy Donaldson) has been able to facilitate even grander videos, with even more insanely expensive gifts for his subscribers, family and friends, as well as people in need.

Most recently, Donaldson had his friends compete in the game Rogue Company, each person with the opportunity to win a Tesla worth tens of thousands of dollars.

Mr Beast in front of crate of money
Instagram: Mr Beast
Mr Beast’s challenges usually go crazy on YouTube.

However, this time the huge creator wanted to share his wealth with total strangers, setting up his Uber driver account to meet with people who needed a ride. The twist was that at the end of every ride, Mr Beast would give the passenger the car they were driven in.

While he drove around with his new customers, his friends rode behind them in the world’s most conspicuous surveillance van, feeding him lines and planning their big reveal. They each took a turn at handing out a car, and challenging each other to behave weirdly as the driver to make things a little extra tense.

One passenger did manage to figure out that the driver was Mr Beast, but the others were in total shock and awe when they discovered they’d be able to keep the car. One person said they’d give the car to their mom who needed one, and another was relieved to receive the car after his had broken down.

The final, and arguably the luckiest passenger, was grateful just to be picked up in a Lamborghini, calling it “surreal.” His disbelief was off the charts when he found out that he’d be able to keep the stunning car.

With Mr Beast having fun being an Uber driver for a day, it has fans wondering where else the huge YouTuber could pop up, and if they’ll have a chance at winning a life-changing prize.

Entertainment

Shroud claims Twitch streamers should “unite” to overturn DMCA rules

Published: 25/Oct/2020 3:59 Updated: 25/Oct/2020 10:34

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Shroud Twitch DMCA Unite
Twitch: shroud

Share

shroud

Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek has claimed streamers should have taken a “united front” on the new DMCA rules to try and force Twitch to overturn them, and “could have won” if they did, after thousands of streamers deleted their old VODs to avoid being taken down, some dating back nearly a decade.

Twitch has ramped up its efforts in cracking down on streamers using licensed music. Streamers around the world have been rattled and rocked after receiving DMCA takedown notifications, with a massive wave sweeping across the platform on October 20.

It happened because most streamers play music in their streams, which means it’s also included in their library of video clips and VODs.

It’s a controversial issue that has happened in the past, but the latest ‘DMCA Bloodbath’ has been the biggest one yet. Hundreds of partnered streamers have been forced to take down and delete years worth of content, and it’s sparked a lot of outrage from streamers and viewers alike.

Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek mulled over the issue in his latest stream, and he came to the conclusion that streamers didn’t play their cards right. He believes they should have taken a “united front” on the issue and “hurt themselves” by not doing it sooner.

Shroud Twitch DMCA Unite
Twitch: shroud
Shroud believes Twitch streamers needed to be on a “united front” to tackle the DMCA crackdown.

The first point shroud made was that, even if streamers obtained a license to skirt around the DMCA issues and play music on their stream, it wouldn’t solve the issue. 

“If I was to get a license to play music on my stream, Twitch would not know,” he said. “Therefore, their Twitch music… algorithm that mutes VODs would still mute my VOD even though… I legally can do it.”

“So even getting a license right now doesn’t matter,” he added. “Because… you’re still going to get cucked.”

Shroud went on to describe the whole situation as “strange” because playing in silence for a moment.  Then, he had another flurry of thoughts, which brought him to his final point that streamers should have been more united.

“If we as streamers took a united front and we didn’t just make rational f**king decisions and just start deleting sh*t, we actually could have won,” he said. “But now we hurt ourselves, so that sucks, but it is what it is. We folded. We’re a bunch of bi*ches.”

Shroud is referring to the fact that practically every streamer has been outraged by the decision. However, they ultimately succumbed to Twitch’s demands and deleted their VODS to avoid potential issues.

Many people will believe his frustration is warranted. But at the same time, nobody can really blame other streamers for adhering to Twitch’s demands. After all, their livelihood depends on it.

The key takeaway, however, is that streamers could take shroud’s opinion on board in the future. If anything, partnered streamers are all pillars in the community. It couldn’t hurt for them to unite on matters when they really have to.

At the end of the day, workers in the ‘real world’ have associations, bodies, and unions to support them. So why should it be any different for streamers?