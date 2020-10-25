Mr Beast becomes an Uber driver and gives every passenger a free car - Dexerto

YouTube’s favorite philanthropist, Mr Beast, has yet again made dreams come true on his first day as an Uber driver, by handing out free cars to the passengers he escorted, including a Lamborghini.

22-year-old Mr Beast has become one of the most popular creators on YouTube. Since the start of his YouTube career in 2012 at age 13, he has managed to accumulate over 45 million subscribers, just on his main channel alone.

As his success has snowballed, the YouTuber (real name Jimmy Donaldson) has been able to facilitate even grander videos, with even more insanely expensive gifts for his subscribers, family and friends, as well as people in need.

Most recently, Donaldson had his friends compete in the game Rogue Company, each person with the opportunity to win a Tesla worth tens of thousands of dollars.

However, this time the huge creator wanted to share his wealth with total strangers, setting up his Uber driver account to meet with people who needed a ride. The twist was that at the end of every ride, Mr Beast would give the passenger the car they were driven in.

While he drove around with his new customers, his friends rode behind them in the world’s most conspicuous surveillance van, feeding him lines and planning their big reveal. They each took a turn at handing out a car, and challenging each other to behave weirdly as the driver to make things a little extra tense.

One passenger did manage to figure out that the driver was Mr Beast, but the others were in total shock and awe when they discovered they’d be able to keep the car. One person said they’d give the car to their mom who needed one, and another was relieved to receive the car after his had broken down.

The final, and arguably the luckiest passenger, was grateful just to be picked up in a Lamborghini, calling it “surreal.” His disbelief was off the charts when he found out that he’d be able to keep the stunning car.

With Mr Beast having fun being an Uber driver for a day, it has fans wondering where else the huge YouTuber could pop up, and if they’ll have a chance at winning a life-changing prize.